MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 23 (IANS) Armed police are on duty along the path to the summit of Thiruparankundram hill ahead of Karthigai Deepam on Tuesday, November 24, when a team authorised by the temple administration will light the ceremonial lamp at the hilltop stone pillar.

The Supreme Court has permitted the lighting as a one-time measure while it hears appeals over the disputed site. The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The district administration has stepped up security around the pillar, known as the Deepathoon, which stands near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. Armed police are working in shifts from the foot of the hill to the summit, and officials have been inspecting the site.

Work is underway to install more than 70 new CCTV cameras along the hill path and around the pillar. Officials are also installing facial recognition cameras to help police identify individuals whose movements draw their attention.

In an interim order on November 20, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi stayed the findings under challenge in the Madras High Court's January 6 judgment.

The judges observed that if the festival passed without the ceremony, a later ruling could not restore the opportunity to light the lamp on that day. They therefore allowed the ritual to proceed under strict conditions. Only a team authorised by the temple administration may light the lamp.

The Madurai District Collector will decide who may join the team and how many people may take part, in consultation with the temple's executive officer, the Archaeological Survey of India and the city police commissioner. Members of the public may not accompany the team to the pillar.

The court barred processions, public gatherings, demonstrations and slogan-shouting at the site. It left the route, timing and duration of the ceremony to the district administration, which must provide for fire safety and protect the archaeological site.

The bench confined its permission to this year's festival. It left questions of customary rights, ownership and access open for final adjudication and said the ceremony could not be cited as a precedent for future observances.

The Collector must submit a compliance report within three days of the festival. The court has scheduled final arguments for the second week of January 2027.