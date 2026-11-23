MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav on Monday questioned Modi government's claim that nearly 50 crore Indians have been lifted out of poverty and asked if such a significant reduction in poverty had been achieved, why the government still needed to provide free ration to around 80 crore people.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said nearly 50 crore Indians had come out of poverty, describing it as a historic achievement after what he termed“1,000 years of slavery”. He said the decline marked the beginning of a new era for the country.

Addressing Gujarat BJP workers virtually at a post-Diwali Sneh Milan event, PM Modi also took an apparent swipe at the Opposition, saying some people were reluctant to acknowledge the achievement because it had been accomplished under his government.

“Whether they like it or not, we are satisfied that the results of our work are visible. Our intentions were right, our policies were right, our direction was right, and we spared no effort,” PM Modi said in his Gujarati address.

The Prime Minister was referring to a recent World Bank assessment, which found that the share of Indians living below its poverty line for lower-middle-income countries declined from 57.7 per cent in 2011-12 to 16.1 per cent in 2023-24.

Speaking to IANS, Devendra Yadav said, "If 500 million people have been lifted out of poverty, then why is there still a need to provide them with ration? On the one hand, you claim to be providing ration to 800 million people, while on the other, you say that 500 million people have been lifted out of poverty. These claims are contradictory and raise questions in themselves.

"I believe that, somewhere, the poor and marginalised sections of society are being targeted. By keeping them away from employment opportunities and making them dependent solely on ration, an attempt is being made to mislead the people of the country."

Meanwhile, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls, Yadav said the Congress had invited around 16-17 people from the Nehru Vihar ward of Mustafabad who had been declared dead in the voter lists.

"Today, we invited around 16-17 people from the Nehru Vihar ward of Mustafabad who have been declared dead in the electoral rolls. We have consistently maintained that the BJP, in collusion with certain corrupt officials in the Election Commission, is carrying out such actions to remove people belonging to specific communities and castes from the electoral rolls," he told IANS.