MENAFN - IANS) Gumla, Nov 23 (IANS) The decomposed body of a 45-year-old man, who had been missing since November 16, was recovered from a locked house in the Basia police station area of Jharkhand's Gumla district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Fagua Jhora, lived alone in a house near a stone crusher on Bimbiari Road, where he was employed to look after the crusher.

According to reports, Jhora had not been seen since November 16, and the door of his house had remained closed for several days. On Monday, local residents noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and suspected that something untoward had happened. They subsequently informed the Basia police station.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot. As the door was locked from inside, the police broke it open and entered the house. During a search, they found Jhora's body lying inside in a highly decomposed condition.

The incident triggered panic in the surrounding area, and a large number of residents gathered at the spot after the news spread.

Given the condition of the body, it is suspected that Jhora may have died several days ago. However, the exact time and circumstances of his death have not yet been established.

After completing the necessary legal formalities, the police initiated the process of sending the body for a post-mortem examination. Officials said the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received.

The police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jhora's disappearance on November 16 and examined whether he had been in contact with anyone during this period.

Local residents were being questioned, while investigators also tried to gather information about the deceased's activities and personal contacts before his disappearance. Police said all possible angles were being examined.

Earlier, on October 25, the recovery of a woman's decomposed body buried inside her house in the Pandrashali OP area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district had created a sensation.

The deceased was identified as Guruvari Hansda. Police had reached the spot and taken possession of the body for further investigation.