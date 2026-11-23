MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actors Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently shared a warm moment during an unexpected reunion, exchanging hugs and engaging in a friendly conversation.

A video of their interaction has surfaced on social media. In the video, Shahid was seen wearing a blue sleeveless T-shirt, matching loose trousers and sunglasses. He smiled as he spoke to Saif, who approached him in a white shirt and light-wash jeans. The two actors greeted each other with a warm hug before sharing a brief conversation. They exchanged warm hug before parting ways.

The reunion also brought back memories of their association with actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif is married to Kareena, who was previously in a relationship with Shahid for several years. Over the years, Shahid and Kareena have crossed paths at various industry events, maintaining cordial relations after their separation.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had earlier grabbed attention after sharing a warm hug at an IIFA event. Videos of the two actors greeting each other affectionately had surfaced on social media.

The former couple had also reunited on stage during an IIFA conference in Jaipur last year.

Kareena and Shahid, who dated for several years, parted ways in 2007, around the time they were filming their hit film 'Jab We Met'. Kareena is now married to actor Saif Ali Khan, and the couple have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid, meanwhile, is married to Mira Rajput, and they have two children, Misha and Zain.

Recently, Mira Rajput appeared on Kareena Kapoor's chat show 'What Women Want,' where the two got candid about relationships, marriage, family life and some of the rumours surrounding their personal lives. During the conversation, Bebo asked Mira about the silliest rumour she had heard about herself. Responding to the question, Mira revealed that it was the speculation about her and Shahid welcoming a third child.

Reacting to her answer, Kareena playfully said, "You might." Mira was very quick to put the speculation to rest, responding, "No way, we are done."