MENAFN - Mid-East Info) When you need enhanced protection for your car beyond basic coverage, you can choose from a variety of add-ons with your car insurance policy. Car insurance add-ons, also known as riders, offer extra benefits and cover specific situations that may not be included in your standard policy.

But should you buy every add-on available? Not necessarily. The right choice depends on your car, driving habits, travel plans, and the type of policy you have. Here are some key motor insurance add-ons to understand before choosing your policy.

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Standard car insurance in UAE primarily covers the vehicle and covers third-party liabilities. Personal accident cover is different because it offers financial compensation for accidental death or disability of the driver and passengers.

Most comprehensive plans already include this benefit, but some may offer it as an add-on.

A flat tyre, dead battery, or sudden breakdown can leave you stranded, especially on a long drive on a UAE highway. If you choose a roadside assistance add-on, it can help in these situations.

Depending on the insurer, this add-on may include services such as towing, battery jump-start, flat-tyre assistance, and breakdown recovery. Some plans also include additional emergency services. This rider is essential if you regularly travel long distances.

Planning to drive from the UAE to Oman? Don't forget the Oman extension cover. It can extend your own-damage cover to the country.

However, keep in mind that Oman extension does not automatically provide third-party liability cover in Oman. For that, you will need an Orange Card. You can get this through your insurer or at the UAE-Oman border.

If Oman road trips are part of your plans, check both your insurance extension and the separate third-party car insurance requirements before crossing the border.

What happens when your car is in a garage after an accident? A replacement-car add-on can offer a temporary vehicle while your insured car is being repaired. This can be particularly useful if you rely on your car for commuting, school runs, or regular business travel.

Before purchasing this add-on, check how many days the replacement vehicle is provided, what type of vehicle you can receive, and when the benefit becomes applicable.

The UAE can experience heavy rain and flooding, particularly during periods of unusual weather. The natural disasters add-on can cover your own vehicle's losses resulting from floods, earthquakes, and other natural perils. It's usually available only with comprehensive motor insurance plans.

However, this add-on does not mean every natural-disaster-related loss will automatically be covered. For example, if you intentionally drive on flooded roads, your damages won't be covered. Always check the exclusions and claim conditions.

Windscreen cover pays for the repair or replacement of your car's windscreen if it is damaged due to an insured event. It can be useful for protecting against unexpected repair costs caused by cracks, chips or accidental damage.

Before choosing this add-on, check the insurer's coverage limit, deductible and exclusions. Some policies may cover only the windscreen, while others may include damage to other glass components.

Finding car insurance in UAE with the right add-ons shouldn't feel like decoding a policy document. On Policybazaar, you can skip the hassle and compare car insurance plans from multiple insurers. On one platform, you can check the coverage, premiums, and available add-ons side by side.

Start by choosing the type of cover you need, then look at add-ons that match how you actually use your car, such as Oman extensive for regular Oman travel. With Policybazaar, you also get expert assistance in choosing the right coverage for your needs and budget.