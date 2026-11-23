MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, Nov 23 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the U19 squads for the one-day series and the one-off four-day match against England U19 at home, with Farhan Yousaf to continue in his captaincy role.

Pakistan U19 will be facing England U19 in three one-dayers from December 5, while they will host the young English side for the four-day contest from December 13 onwards. All the matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan's squad for the England series features several players who recently played in the U19 Asia Cup earlier this month, which they lost to India in the final.

Openers Usman Khan and Hayam Khan remain at the top, while Abdul Qadir, Hamza Zahoor, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq and Rizwanullah, among others, also feature in the one-day side for the England series.

Pakistan U19 will set up a pre-series camp from Tuesday to November 30 at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore before they leave for Rawalpindi on December 1. England U19 will arrive in Islamabad on the same day and will have training sessions from December 2 to 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The one-day matches (45 overs) will be held on December 5, 7 and 9 in Rawalpindi, followed by the one-off four-day game from December 13 to 16 at the same venue.

Pakistan U19 had toured England earlier this year. They won the four one-day match series 3-1 but lost the one four-day match by 10 runs.

Pakistan U19 squad for one-day series:

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Hammad Asif, Hammad Aziz, Hamza Zahoor, Hayam Khan, Husnain Abbas Dar, Huziafa Ahsan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Ahmed

Pakistan U19 squad for four-day match:

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Abdul Qadir, Asad Umar, Hammad Asif, Hammad Aziz, Hamza Zahoor, Hassan Khan, Hayam Khan, Husnain Abbas Dar, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Sohaib, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Ahmed