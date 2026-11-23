Nvidia Jumps 8.5 Percent, Anthropic Rebounds After Worst Nasdaq Week
(MENAFN) Shares of Nvidia and Anthropic bounced back in US premarket trading Monday, a day after an artificial intelligence sell-off dragged the Nasdaq Composite to its worst week since March 2020.
As of 0955GMT, Nvidia was up 8.5%, while Anthropic gained 4.3% ahead of its third day of trading. Before the opening bell, Advanced Micro Devices rose 5.6%, Intel added 6.3% and Micron Technology climbed 7%.
Futures pointed to a broad recovery. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 3.4% and S&P 500 futures rose 2.4%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained about 1.7%.
The rally followed a 5.3% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite on Friday that left it down 10% for the week. Nvidia sank 14% that day, Micron lost 13.9%, AMD slid 13.3% and Broadcom shed 12.2%. The rout came as investors questioned whether AI would deliver returns large enough to justify massive spending on data centers.
Anthropic claws back after Friday's drop
Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, closed at $97.17 in its Nasdaq debut Thursday, roughly 17% above its $83 offer price. It then fell 8.5% to $88.91 on Friday. The initial public offering raised $93.5 billion in gross proceeds, including $91.6 billion for Anthropic.
The company also secured another $26 billion in a private placement backed by Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, AMD, Broadcom, Micron and an affiliate of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.
Last week, Nvidia reported that quarterly revenue more than doubled to $115.8 billion, with data center sales up 110% to $107.6 billion. The results arrived days after co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down and the board named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim chief executive.
As of 0955GMT, Nvidia was up 8.5%, while Anthropic gained 4.3% ahead of its third day of trading. Before the opening bell, Advanced Micro Devices rose 5.6%, Intel added 6.3% and Micron Technology climbed 7%.
Futures pointed to a broad recovery. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 3.4% and S&P 500 futures rose 2.4%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained about 1.7%.
The rally followed a 5.3% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite on Friday that left it down 10% for the week. Nvidia sank 14% that day, Micron lost 13.9%, AMD slid 13.3% and Broadcom shed 12.2%. The rout came as investors questioned whether AI would deliver returns large enough to justify massive spending on data centers.
Anthropic claws back after Friday's drop
Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, closed at $97.17 in its Nasdaq debut Thursday, roughly 17% above its $83 offer price. It then fell 8.5% to $88.91 on Friday. The initial public offering raised $93.5 billion in gross proceeds, including $91.6 billion for Anthropic.
The company also secured another $26 billion in a private placement backed by Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, AMD, Broadcom, Micron and an affiliate of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.
Last week, Nvidia reported that quarterly revenue more than doubled to $115.8 billion, with data center sales up 110% to $107.6 billion. The results arrived days after co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down and the board named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim chief executive.
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