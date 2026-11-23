Eurozone Growth Holds Steady as German Surge Offsets France
(MENAFN) Eurozone business activity grew at a steady pace in November, as a sharp pickup in Germany compensated for a deepening slump in France, preliminary survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.
The bloc's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI), which covers manufacturing and services, held at 51.7, just under the 51.9 that markets had expected. A reading above 50 signals expansion, while anything below it points to contraction.
Germany's composite index climbed to 55 from 53.4 in October, its strongest expansion since March 2022. In France, activity shrank more steeply than forecast, with uncertainty over the budget and upcoming elections weighing on business.
Factories lead, services lag
Spending on defense and artificial intelligence underpinned manufacturing, while high living costs and political uncertainty dragged on consumer-facing firms, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Business confidence for the coming year fell for a fourth straight month to its lowest since May. Manufacturers grew more upbeat, while service providers turned more cautious.
Cheaper oil and softer demand helped cool price pressures in November. Williamson said slower price rises and signs of a weakening labor market could ease worries about entrenched inflation if the trends persist.
The survey nonetheless indicated that inflation would stay well above the European Central Bank's 2% target in the months ahead, he said.
Eurozone inflation stood at 4% in October. Last week, the European Commission forecast that the euro area economy would expand by 1.2% in both 2026 and 2027.
The bloc's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI), which covers manufacturing and services, held at 51.7, just under the 51.9 that markets had expected. A reading above 50 signals expansion, while anything below it points to contraction.
Germany's composite index climbed to 55 from 53.4 in October, its strongest expansion since March 2022. In France, activity shrank more steeply than forecast, with uncertainty over the budget and upcoming elections weighing on business.
Factories lead, services lag
Spending on defense and artificial intelligence underpinned manufacturing, while high living costs and political uncertainty dragged on consumer-facing firms, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Business confidence for the coming year fell for a fourth straight month to its lowest since May. Manufacturers grew more upbeat, while service providers turned more cautious.
Cheaper oil and softer demand helped cool price pressures in November. Williamson said slower price rises and signs of a weakening labor market could ease worries about entrenched inflation if the trends persist.
The survey nonetheless indicated that inflation would stay well above the European Central Bank's 2% target in the months ahead, he said.
Eurozone inflation stood at 4% in October. Last week, the European Commission forecast that the euro area economy would expand by 1.2% in both 2026 and 2027.
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