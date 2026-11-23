MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the conscription of citizens for compulsory active military service and the transfer of servicemen completing their compulsory service to the reserve from January 1 through 30, 2027.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the order, citizens of Azerbaijan born in 2009 who have reached the age of 18 by the date of conscription (inclusive), as well as those born between 1997 and 2008 who are under the age of 30, have not completed compulsory active military service in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and are not entitled to deferment or exemption from conscription, will be called up for compulsory active military service from January 1 through 30, 2027.

Servicemen who have completed the service period stipulated in Article 38.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service" will be transferred to the reserve from January 1 through 30, 2027.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with taking the measures предусмотренные by law to implement this order.