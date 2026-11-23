MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As opposition to data centers grows, James Altucher points to an unconventional solution that could change the entire AI landscape.

Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk and Democrats have been on opposite sides of almost every fight for years. Now one issue could put them on the same page: AI data centers.

Many Democrats who won on Election Day had campaigned on tougher rules for the giant facilities. Local voters went further. In 44 of 45 completed ballot measures, they sided against data center development, according to an unofficial tally.

Musk had his own answer.“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” he posted the day after the election.

In his latest free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher explains why that idea is more than a throwaway line. He argues it could change the entire data center debate.

The Enemy of My Data Center?

Voters' complaints aren't hard to understand. Altucher lays them out himself. Data centers“are disrupting communities with noise pollution,” he says. And they need enormous amounts of electricity.

He calls power “AI's biggest bottleneck. And Elon just solved it.”

Musk's fix is to stop building on the ground. A SpaceX filing with the FCC lays out plans for one million AI data center satellites powered by the sun.“Elon just went where the power is limitless. Space,” Altucher says.

He spells out what that gets rid of.“There will be no permitting issues... There will be no complaints from locals...”

That's the twist. The facilities many Democrats campaigned against and the computing Musk wants to build could end up solved by the same move. And neither side has to give an inch.

A Fight Worth Trillions

The money behind this fight is staggering. According to Altucher,“the prize could reach $25 trillion per YEAR. The largest pot of money in the history of the world.”

He thinks most people will doubt Musk can pull it off. Altucher isn't one of them. “Elon sees possibilities the rest of us are trained to call impossible,” he says.“Because Elon is TWO decades ahead of them all.”

Who Wins No Matter Who's in Charge

Politics will keep swinging back and forth. Altucher is focused on what doesn't change with an election. If AI computing moves to orbit, someone has to supply the hardware that makes it work.

He points to one small supplier he calls“The little-known company at the center of Elon's AI Masterplan.” He gets into the details in the presentation.

Washington may need Musk's help to win this battle. Altucher believes the bigger winner could be the company Musk needs.

About This Presentation

Musk Millionaires is James Altucher's free walkthrough of what he calls Elon Musk's blueprint for the AI industry. It explains why power has become AI's biggest problem, how Musk plans to solve it in orbit and which overlooked supplier Altucher believes sits at the heart of the plan. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher has built his reputation on Wall Street. He has managed money for hedge funds, raised more than $100 million for a venture capital firm and sat down with some of the most famous hedge fund managers in the business. He was writing about SpaceX as early as 2012, long before most investors took the company seriously. He has also appeared on CNBC and Fox Business.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...