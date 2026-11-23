- Roberta Crncic, Recreation & Community Services Director

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) recognizes the City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center for renewing its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, reaffirming its commitment to creating welcoming and inclusive recreational experiences for children and families in the community. First earning the CAC designation in 2024, the Recreation Center provides a range of programs, activities and community spaces designed to bring families together, stay active and engage in recreational opportunities throughout the year. As part of the renewal process, at least 80% of staff completed updated autism and sensory training to strengthen their understanding and ability to support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Renewing our Certified Autism CenterTM designation reflects our continued commitment to making the Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center a welcoming and inclusive place for every child and family in our community,” says Roberta Crncic, Recreation & Community Services Director at the City of Desert Hot Springs.“This certification is more than a designation; it gives our staff additional knowledge and tools to better understand and support individuals with autism and other sensory needs. We want families to feel comfortable knowing that inclusion is an important part of how we provide recreation services to our community.”

The City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center staff have become more aware of the different ways children may communicate, respond and participate in recreational activities through the training. The training encourages staff to be more patient, flexible and intentional when working with children who may need additional support. One of the biggest benefits is providing Recreation Center staff with practical tools they can use in everyday interactions with guests. The certification also reinforces the importance of creating an environment where families feel welcomed, and children with different abilities have opportunities to participate and succeed.

Since becoming a CAC, the team at the City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center continues to build on this training by looking for practical ways to improve its programs, communication and facilities. These efforts include:

⚫️ Incorporating more flexibility and individualized support within recreation and after-school programs.

⚫️ Being more intentional about identifying children's accommodation needs during registration and communicating important information to staff who work directly with participants.

⚫️ Continuing to evaluate programs, activities and facilities to identify opportunities to reduce barriers to participation.

⚫️ Expanding recreational opportunities for children and families through the Recreation Center and other City facilities and programs.

“Creating inclusive recreational experiences starts with equipping staff with the understanding and practical tools to recognize and respond to different needs,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES.“The City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center's decision to renew its Certified Autism CenterTM designation demonstrates its continued commitment to making recreation more welcoming and accessible for children and families. Through ongoing staff training and thoughtful efforts to reduce barriers to participation, the Recreation Center is helping create an environment where more individuals can feel comfortable, supported and included.”

By renewing its CAC designation, the City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center continues to support Visit Greater Palm Springs' ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusion throughout the region. Visit Greater Palm Springs initiated the effort that led to the area earning its Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation, which means visitors have multiple trained and certified options throughout Greater Palm Springs, including entertainment, recreation and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

###

About the Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center

The Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center provides a welcoming and inclusive space where children can learn, play, connect, and stay active. The Center offers a variety of recreational opportunities.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility AppTM, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Media Contacts

Sharya Hernandez, Government Relations and Communications Manager

City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center

Phone: 760-329-6411 ext. 116

Email:...

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

City of Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center Renews Certified Autism CenterTM Designation News Provided By IBCCES November 23, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.