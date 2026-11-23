MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Monday said it has raised Rs 2,790 crore ($300 million) from the leading wealth and asset management firm 360 ONE Asset, taking its total equity raise to $1.35 billion so far.

The transaction builds on an earlier round of Rs 9,825 crore ($1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of leading domestic and global investors including Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds.

This represented one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India's airport infrastructure sector, said AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and one of India's largest private airport operators.

“This partnership is yet another milestone in building the Adani Airports platform. Having such marquee, long-term investors on board is a testament to their confidence in India's aviation growth story,” said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

“We are committed to developing a complete ecosystem around our airports by transforming them from simple transit hubs into vibrant airport cities that merge aviation, commerce, leisure, and regional logistics to drive sustained national growth,” Jeet Adani added.

AAHL and 360 ONE Asset signed a 'Share Subscription Agreement' for 360 ONE Asset to subscribe to new equity shares in AAHL on the same terms and valuation as the initial investors, implying a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion.

360 ONE Asset has also acceded to the Shareholders' Agreement entered with the initial investors. Following completion of both transactions, the investors will collectively own approximately 7.01 per cent of AAHL.

The fresh round, which brings 360 ONE Asset alongside Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds, reflects the institutional endorsement of AAHL's scale, operating capabilities and long-term growth potential.

These multiple rounds of capital injection are dedicated to three major strategic priorities that will shape the future of the company's aviation and infrastructure portfolio as it aspires to handle double its historical passenger handling capacity of $96 million, scaling to 200 million annually.

AAHL has initiated a massive modernisation and upgrade programme across its entire airport network.