MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 23 ( IANS ) The DMK has formed a seven-member committee to tour the Cauvery delta districts for a week from November 25 and hear from farmers whose paddy crops are wilting for want of water.

Party president M.K. Stalin said the DMK would place their demands before the Tamil Nadu government and press for action. The committee comprises MPs Tiruchi Siva, Arun Nehru and Murasoli, MLAs M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Durai Chandrasekaran and Senthil Selvan, and A.K.S. Vijayan.

The team will also meet other residents during the tour and submit its findings to the party leadership, the DMK said in a statement.

Stalin accused the TVK government of opening the Mettur dam too late for farmers to draw the full benefit of irrigation during the short-duration kuruvai paddy season.

With the longer-duration samba crop now under stress, he said Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had yet to announce drought relief or respond to farmers seeking help to save their fields.

The DMK said farmers had staged protests seeking a declaration that the Cauvery delta was drought-affected. It accused the government of ignoring calls for an all-party meeting on the water shortage and said it had yet to honour its election promise to waive crop loans in full.

Stalin also questioned the government's handling of the Cauvery dispute with Karnataka. He said Tamil Nadu had failed to press for the monthly releases due to it or to defend its interests effectively before the Supreme Court.

He criticised Vijay for failing to respond to the Karnataka Chief Minister's remarks on the proposed Mekedatu dam. The party said poor rainfall in the catchment areas had compounded the shortage. Several lakes across Tamil Nadu were drying up, it said, citing figures that put reservoir storage at 36 per cent of capacity.

The DMK also raised concerns over reports that the government planned to transfer direct paddy procurement from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to cooperative societies.

The party said such a move could hurt growers and affect production at a time when irrigation shortages were already threatening yields.

Stalin said the tour would allow farmers to explain their difficulties directly to the committee. He expressed hope that the state government would act on the demands the DMK submits after the consultations.