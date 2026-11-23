MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS ) AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to declare the Cauvery delta districts drought-hit and immediately compensate farmers.

He said samba paddy was wilting across nearly seven lakh acres as growers struggled to get enough water for their fields.

In a post on X, Dhinakaran said some farmers had begun carrying water from ponds in pots and sprinkling it over their standing crops.

He said the sight of growers trying to save paddy a potful at a time showed what the shortage of irrigation water meant for families across the delta.

Dhinakaran accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of failing to secure the Cauvery water Tamil Nadu needed from Karnataka or to open the Mettur dam in time for cultivation.

In parts of the delta, he said, the soil had cracked, and the paddy had dried up. Cattle and goats were now grazing in fields that farmers had tended in the hope of a harvest, he added.

The AMMK leader said the water shortage came as growers were already contending with scanty rainfall, dry conditions, power cuts and shortages of fertilisers and pesticides.

He also criticised the response farmers received from officials when they sought help to keep the paddy from wilting. Advice about sprays and crop tonics offered little to growers whose fields needed water, he said. Farmers could only read such a response as a signal to give up cultivation, he added.

Dhinakaran also accused the state government of failing to stop Karnataka's efforts to build a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery. He questioned what had changed for delta farmers under the TVK government when it had neither secured water for their immediate needs nor protected Tamil Nadu's interests on the river.

Calling for relief, Dhinakaran said farmers were still struggling with crop debt and accused the government of letting them down on the issue of loan waivers.

He urged Vijay to ensure that every farmer affected by the water shortage received adequate compensation without delay. For families watching their paddy wither after months of work, he said, the immediate concern was how to absorb the loss of a crop on which their livelihood depended.