MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) After market rout following the Nvidia fallout, India is emerging as an unlikely beneficiary of a shift in global investor sentiment away from artificial intelligence-linked markets, due to tighter US restrictions on advanced chip exports, a new report has said.

The report from South China Morning Post said investors have begun rotating capital away from technology-heavy markets such as Taiwan and South Korea amid concerns over the sustainability of AI-related spending and earnings.

India's benchmark Sensex has surged nearly 6.65 per cent since the November 3 US midterm election over concerns of stricter AI-related policies in the United States, while several Asian markets have declined amid a broader technology sell-off.

The report cited Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee saying the rotation will encourage foreign investors to return to India after a two-year absence.

The rotation of capital has also been supported by falling energy prices easing concerns for India, a major energy importer, and improving the outlook for corporate profits and the rupee. Brent crude has dropped since the US election by nearly 16 per cent from a high of $110 per barrel on October 16 to around $92.44 on Monday.

The expert forecasted that decline in oil prices, expected through next year, could provide an additional tailwind for Indian equities.

“We have seen a return of foreign flows into Indian equities in the recent three weeks. Nevertheless, it is unclear how long this rotation trade will sustain,” said Cameron Systermans, head of multi-asset for Asia at Marsh.

In case of rotation into markets that are less exposed to AI, the most obvious beneficiaries in Asia are India and Indonesia.

However, Mali Chivakul, emerging markets economist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin, pointed to index provider MSCI's October proposal to downgrade Indonesia to stand-alone status over governance concerns, making India the main beneficiary of the global shift.

-IANS

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