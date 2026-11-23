FDA Adds Eye Warning to GLP-1 Medications

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that manufacturers of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medicines will be required to add a warning about non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a rare eye condition, to their product labels.

Expert Perspective on Labeling Changes

Commenting on the warning, endocrinologist and obesity specialist Dr Mathew John said the association between GLP-1 medicines and NAION had been a subject of concern for several years, and the labelling update did not establish that these medicines directly cause blindness.

“If you look back, the concern has been there for a few years. We know there are certain degrees of eye involvement in people with diabetes who have been using these medicines, as well as in those not using these medicines. So this does not in any way mean that a warning has only just been added to the manufacturer's label, nor does it mean that blindness is definitively caused by Ozempic or Wegovy. Rather, it is a sort of association that could exist with multiple agents, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Victoza, and many other medicines belonging to the GLP-1,” he said.

Understanding NAION Risk Factors

Explaining the risk factors associated with NAION, Dr John said the condition could occur due to several underlying health conditions and that its exact cause was not known.“There are various risk factors for NAION; we do not know what exact single thing causes it. Looking at the risk factors for NAION, they include diabetes, hypertension, obesity, common conditions like hypercholesterolaemia and hypertriglyceridaemia (increased triglycerides), obstructive sleep apnoea, and certain drugs like sildenafil, which is used for erectile dysfunction. It does not depend solely on whether a person has diabetes-even people over the age of 50 without diabetes can develop NAION,” he said.

Clinical Trials and Future Monitoring

Emphasising that the current evidence does not establish a causal relationship between semaglutide and NAION, Dr John said clinical trials so far had primarily focused on the medicine's benefits.“The current labelling of semaglutide with NAION reflects an association, not proven causation. With the evidence we have from clinical trials done so far, there is no established causal relationship between NAION and semaglutide. Most clinical trials done so far have looked at the benefits of the drug, such as cardiovascular benefits, kidney benefits, weight loss, glucose control, preventing peripheral arterial disease in the feet, and heart failure,” he said.

He also advised patients with diabetes to continue regular eye examinations to monitor diabetic retinopathy and follow their doctors' recommendations on the frequency of check-ups.“I still recommend that patients have an annual eye examination for diabetic retinopathy, and if a doctor detects diabetic retinopathy or recommends more frequent exams, those follow-ups should not be neglected,” he added.