Andhra Pradesh Set to Lead India's Maritime Growth at ASEAN Conclave

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday said Andhra Pradesh was poised to play a leading role in India's maritime development, citing its approximately 1,050-km-long coastline and the Centre's focus on strengthening the maritime and shipping industries.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Maritime Conclave 2026 in Visakhapatnam, Margherita highlighted the city's strategic importance in strengthening maritime cooperation between India and ASEAN nations. The two-day ASEAN-India Maritime Conclave 2026 is being held on November 23–24 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It has been organised by the India Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Describing Visakhapatnam as the“jewel" India's eastern coast, the Minister underlined the historical, cultural and maritime links between India and the ASEAN region, emphasising the Bay of Bengal's role as a bridge connecting the two.“For millennia, this eastern coast is closely related to the ASEAN countries. The Bay of Bengal is the bridge between our country and the ASEAN-11 countries. Historically, we are deeply connected-culturally, historically,” Margherita said.

The conclave witnessed participation from delegations of all 11 ASEAN countries, including ambassadors, high commissioners and representatives from the maritime domain. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, the Chief of Naval Staff and several other dignitaries and experts also attended the inaugural session.

Highlighting the importance of maritime cooperation in India's engagement with Southeast Asia, Margherita said the conclave assumes significance in the aftermath of the recently concluded ASEAN-India Summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manila, where India's strategic partnership with the ASEAN region was announced.“Maritime is one of the key pillars of our bilateral and multilateral relations with ASEAN as a whole and the other member countries of ASEAN,” he said.

He further highlighted Andhra Pradesh's contribution to India's maritime ambitions, pointing to its extensive coastline and the projects sanctioned by the Union Government to strengthen the country's maritime and shipping industries.“I am so proud to say that our Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Param Aadarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji, has sanctioned many projects for the overall development, right from shipbuilding to other sectors of maritime and our shipping industry,” Margherita said.

Expressing confidence in the state's potential, the Minister said Andhra Pradesh could play a leading role in the overall expansion of India's maritime and shipping ecosystem.“So I am very much optimistic and confident that Andhra Pradesh will lead in our journey of maritime development-overall development of the maritime and shipping industry,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of the gathering, Margherita described the ASEAN-India Maritime Conclave as a significant platform for advancing maritime engagement and cooperation between India and ASEAN member countries.“So this is a very, very important conclave organised by India Foundation with the help and cooperation of our Ministry of External Affairs,” the MoS added.