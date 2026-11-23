Anantnag Police Attach Property Worth Over One Crore Of Drug Peddler

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] November 23 (ANI): In a major crackdown against drug trafficking and its proceeds, Anantnag Police has attached an immovable property worth approximately ₹1.10 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler, namely Gh Nabi Allai, a resident of Melhoora, Shopian.

According to the police, the attachment was carried out by Police Station Bijbehara under the provisions of the NDPS Act during the course of a financial investigation in connection with an FIR under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act. The attached property comprises a commercial double-storey concrete shopping complex consisting of five shops and five rooms, situated along NH-44 at Hamzehpora, Semthan, Bijbehara, with an assessed current market value of ₹1.10 crore, as per the officials. The accused is involved in multiple NDPS cases. In a significant development, the Anantnag Police have intensified their efforts to dismantle the financial networks associated with drug trafficking. (ANI)