New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday cited the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026 report to highlight India's strategic standing, economic prospects, and diplomatic reach, while sharply attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his overseas criticism of India's economy, unemployment, and education system. He highlighted India's strategic standing, economic prospects, and diplomatic reach, pointing to India's overall score of 40.5, its Future Resources score of 56.2, its Diplomatic Influence score of 70.3, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ranking as the second most effective regional leader in Asia behind China's Xi Jinping.

The report, released on November 22 by the Australia-based Lowy Institute, evaluates 27 countries and territories across Asia across 131 indicators. Highlighting the Lowy Institute's background and methodology, Prasad, while addressing a press conference in Delhi, said, "Founded in 2003 by Frank Lowy, it studies global strategic and economic trends. Their latest report is the Asia Power Index 2026. This think tank analysed 27 countries across Asia, evaluating them based on 131 different criteria."

India's comprehensive power score rose by 0.5 points to 40.5 in 2026, keeping it third overall and placing it in the "major power" tier (40 points or more), ahead of Japan (38.6). While this reflects a gain over the index's launch in 2018 and narrows the gap with China to its closest point since 2018, the Lowy Institute notes that China's overall score (73.6) remains substantially higher-roughly 80% higher than India's. Prasad attributed India's standing to both economic capability and economic stability. In the 2026 index, India's Economic Capability score actually dipped slightly (to 26.4 points), though it held third place, and the report cited relative stability in regional trade and investment ties that helped lift India's Economic Relationships ranking two spots to seventh.

Turning to India's performance and leadership ratings in the assessment, Prasad stated, "According to their comprehensive report, India has scored 40.5 points, an improvement over the assessment from 2018. India ranks as Asia's third major power, which serves as an indicator of its growing political and economic influence. The report attributes this to India's economic capability and economic stability; it possesses both. Most importantly, regarding 'Future Resources,' investments and prospects for the future, the report notes that India has reached 56.2 points. This reflects a significant rise in India's economic potential and prospects. As for India's diplomatic influence, the report states that India has achieved a score of 70.3 points. Most importantly, India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, ranks as the second most effective regional leader in all of Asia, surpassed only by China's Xi Jinping. This is one of the report's key findings..."

The report recorded India's Future Resources score at 56.2 points-ranking third and well ahead of fourth-placed Russia (20.4) and fifth-placed Indonesia (13.1), reflecting strong long-term economic and demographic/growth prospects. India scored 70.3 in Diplomatic Influence, holding steady in a year when many regional peers saw diplomatic scores slip. The report placed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the second most effective regional leader in Asia behind Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting a climb of three places in this assessment alongside gains in defence networks (18.6 points, up two places to ninth) and cultural influence (43.8 points).

Turning to Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Columbia University, where the Congress leader warned of an economic disaster, severe unemployment, and education system challenges, Prasad questioned his research and motives. "I have a question for Rahul Gandhi. I have mentioned in Parliament several times that you do not do your homework. Who is it that tutors you? I will not comment on your own study habits, but are the people around you also unread? All these reports are readily available online. Rahul Gandhi, since neither you nor those who tutor you bother to read, on what basis do you claim while abroad that India's economy is extremely weak and that its future is bleak?... You have taken it upon yourselves to defame India; do tell us why. Time and again, he goes abroad, engages in such behaviour, faces embarrassment, and yet continues to do so. He keeps on embarrassing, humiliating, and disrespecting India whenever he travels abroad, and he does so with alarming regularity, regardless of the mud on his own face."

Urging Gandhi to uphold India's standing abroad, Prasad added, "I say this with a great sense of responsibility: Rahul Gandhi, you are seeking to defame the traditions of your own family as far as India's reputation abroad is concerned. You do not bring disrepute to your country when you travel abroad." Escalating his criticism further, Prasad said, "First, there is his sheer frustration, the fact that he (Rahul Gandhi) cannot become the Prime Minister. If he does not receive the votes, what are we supposed to do about it? Secondly, given all the surrounding suspicious circumstances, it is clear that Rahul Gandhi plays into the hands of anti-India forces."

At Columbia University, Gandhi had said, "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system." (ANI)