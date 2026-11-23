Delhi To Bihar Bus Service Starts November 27, Check Routes, Ticket Prices And Bus Options
|Route
|Non-AC Seater
|AC Sleeper
|Delhi-Patna
|₹1,615
|₹2,919
|Delhi-Muzaffarpur
|₹1,470
|₹2,717
|Delhi-Darbhanga
|₹1,592
|₹2,866
|Delhi-Gaya
|₹1,555
|₹2,784
|Delhi-Siwan
|₹1,276
|₹2,467
|Delhi-Bhagalpur
|₹1,917
|₹3,256
|Delhi-Purnia
|₹2,018
|₹3,383
However, passengers must confirm the exact price and availability at the time of booking.
Private Buses will Operate under Government Supervision
Though private buses will be operated, the transport department will supervise the service to ensure safety and adherence to standards. Initially, fewer buses will be deployed. Depending on the passenger demand, more buses can be added.
This new service will be very beneficial for people who have difficulty in getting confirmed seats on trains during peak times. Before travelling passengers should cross check the official timings, booking details and status.
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