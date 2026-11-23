A Russian Navy corvette, identified as the Merkury, was severely damaged after a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya on Sunday, November 22.

According to two Libyan military officials, several Ukrainian sea drones were reportedly launched towards the vessel from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya. An initial investigation suggested that at least six drones were involved in the operation.

Footage of the Russian Navy's Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury suffering a catastrophic explosion in the port of Benghazi, Libya, last night.

The ship was destroyed. OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 22, 2026

While four drones were intercepted and destroyed, two reportedly managed to reach the warship. The strikes triggered a powerful explosion and sparked a fire at the naval facility.

Footage broadcast by Libya's Almasar satellite television channel showed a vessel erupting into flames following the incident. The fire was subsequently brought under control, according to the eastern Libyan administration.

Why Was The Russian Warship In Libya? What Happened To Its Crew?

The Russian vessel had reportedly docked at the Benghazi naval facility to refuel and collect supplies. Its presence was linked to a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based Libyan administration.

The incident prompted an investigation by the authorities in eastern Libya, who said they would work with Russia to establish the circumstances surrounding the explosion and identify those responsible.

There was no immediate official confirmation from Moscow or Kyiv when the initial reports emerged. No group had publicly claimed responsibility at that stage.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subsequently said Ukraine had carried out the operation, claiming that its sea drones had sunk the Russian warship. He described the mission as a successful long-range strike.

Separate Drone Attack Reported Near Benghazi, Libya's Political Divide Under Spotlight

The Russian warship incident was not the only reported drone attack near Benghazi on Sunday. Local media also reported that a separate sea drone struck a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel off the Libyan coast.

Libyan authorities said the crew members of the commercial ship were rescued. The Almasar television channel also reported that naval and air forces intercepted and destroyed at least 12 additional sea drones near the Mediterranean port city.

The developments have renewed concerns about Libya becoming another battleground in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Libya has remained politically divided since the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. A United Nations-supported administration operates from Tripoli in the west, while a rival government is based in the east.

The western Libyan administration has also expressed concern about foreign conflicts spilling into the country's ports and civilian infrastructure, warning against the use of Libyan territory to settle international disputes.