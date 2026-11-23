MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Gujarat's Ahmedabad City is set to get around 800 modernised bus stops over the next two and a half to three years, with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) planning to introduce GPS-based real-time bus arrival displays, mobile-based reservations and a common ticketing system for AMTS, BRTS and Metro services ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, a statement said on Monday.

The project, which will be implemented on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis, is also intended to strengthen the city's public transport infrastructure ahead of the World Police and Fire Games 2029 as well.

The proposed upgrades are expected to benefit residents across the city as well as more than seven lakh people in areas under the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

Under the plan, around 800 major bus stops operated by the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) will be upgraded over the next two and a half to three years.

Additional stops may be taken up in phases depending on passenger numbers and requirements. The move comes as several existing bus stops in the city have become outdated.

The proposed smart bus shelters will have estimated time of arrival (ETA) display boards, route maps, sensor-operated LED lighting and seating facilities. Selected shelters will also offer Wi-Fi and mobile charging points.

Arrangements for refreshments, including tea and coffee, are also planned at bus stops, along with proper rainwater drainage facilities. A key feature of the project will be GPS-enabled real-time passenger information.

Display boards at bus stops will show estimated arrival times of buses and information about routes and services, allowing commuters to plan their journeys more efficiently.

The AMC also plans to introduce a mobile application through which passengers will be able to check the live location of buses, find out how long a bus will take to reach their stop, and access estimated arrival times from their homes.

A facility to reserve bus seats through the application is also proposed. In another significant proposal, the civic body plans to develop a single-window ticketing system covering Metro, BRTS and AMTS services.

At present, commuters have to purchase separate tickets for the three transport systems. The proposed arrangement aims to allow passengers to use a single ticket across all three modes, making transfers between them easier.

Smart bus stops have already been installed on a pilot basis at several locations in western Ahmedabad, including Sindhu Bhavan Road, near Seema Hall in Anandnagar, CG Road, Shukan Mall in Science City, and TV Tower. Four locations in eastern Ahmedabad have also been covered.

The experience and requirements identified during the pilot phase will be considered while expanding the project to other parts of the city.

The designs will take into account Ahmedabad's climatic conditions, including extreme summer temperatures and monsoon rainfall. The shelters will have sturdy roofs, adequate drainage, and materials suited to local weather conditions.

The project also proposes accessibility features for women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including ramps, tactile paving and wheelchair-friendly spaces.

Alongside the bus stop upgrades, AMTS plans to introduce feeder services, additional buses and new routes to improve first- and last-mile connectivity.

The objective is to provide easier access to major markets, hospitals, educational institutions and Metro stations. The project will be implemented on a BOT basis, with no direct capital investment by AMTS.

The contractor will be responsible for operating and maintaining the bus stops, including cleanliness and the quality of facilities, under specified Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

The AMC plans to use digital technology, smart facilities and green infrastructure to upgrade the public transport network over the coming years.