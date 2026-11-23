MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Filipina tennis sensation Alexandra Eala is all set for her third straight appearance at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, the organisers announced on Monday.

The fifth edition of the tournament will be played from January 30 to February 6 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

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The highest-ranked Filipina player in history, Eala reached the quarterfinals in Abu Dhabi last season before producing a series of outstanding performances across the world.

On the back of her consistent performances, including a fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon and a historic WTA title in Washington, the 21-year-old finished the 2026 season as world No. 15.

Her meteoric rise has drawn a new demographic to the sport, as Filipino fans turn up in huge numbers at stadiums around the world to support their new sporting icon.

Last season, both the Abu Dhabi Open and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where she reached the quarterfinals, were in the grip of Eala-mania as thousands of her countrymen cheered her on in every match.

"Returning to Abu Dhabi for my third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is something I'm really looking forward to, especially as they celebrate the tournament's fifth anniversary. The energy from the Filipino community and the fans across the UAE makes competing here that much more special,” Eala said on Monday.

“I've continued to grow and develop myself as a player, and I'm excited to bring that experience back to Abu Dhabi this year on my favourite surface on tour. It's always a privilege to compete alongside such a talented field and in front of such energetic crowds.

"The crowds that came and watched me last year were electric, and it was an event I loved participating in. After the triumph at the Mubadala DC Open this summer, hopefully I can bring the same luck with me in the UAE capital."

Eala wasn't among the world's top 150 players in the singles rankings when she made her Abu Dhabi debut in 2024.

But now she will be among the top seeds for the fifth edition of the WTA event.

“The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues to attract some of the most exciting names in women's tennis. We are delighted to welcome Alex back for the tournament's fifth edition at such an exciting point in her career following a series of impressive milestones on the international stage,” said Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

“The support she receives from the UAE community adds to the atmosphere at the tournament, and we look forward to having her back in Abu Dhabi for another memorable week of world-class tennis.”

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