Russia Could Launch Nuclear Satellite Within 60 Days, BND Warns
(MENAFN) Russia could put a nuclear-armed satellite into orbit before the year ends, German intelligence agency BND and its Western partners have cautioned, according to media reports published Monday.
The spacecraft, code-named Sputnik-S, is reportedly fully assembled and held in storage in the greater Moscow area, according to public broadcasters NDR and WDR and the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Citing security sources, the outlets said Western intelligence services exchanged warnings about the program this month. Assessments circulated in early November reportedly suggested a launch could come within 60 days.
Officials of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, have briefed senior government figures in recent weeks, among them Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the reports said. German military officers regard a December launch as possible, and the satellite would become operational shortly after reaching orbit.
A nuclear detonation in low Earth orbit would knock out every satellite there within a few months, disrupting navigation, telecommunications and weather forecasting, the reports said.
Officials said Germany is poorly prepared for an outage on that scale. Asked for a concrete protection plan, the Interior Ministry could not provide one, though it said initial steps are planned.
The Russian Embassy in Berlin told the public broadcasters it was not aware of any such plans as described in the reports. It rejected “all unfounded allegations regarding the space activities of the Russian Federation,” calling them “part of a propaganda campaign.” Moscow's space measures, the embassy added, proceed “in accordance with international obligations” and serve “exclusively peaceful purposes.”
The spacecraft, code-named Sputnik-S, is reportedly fully assembled and held in storage in the greater Moscow area, according to public broadcasters NDR and WDR and the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Citing security sources, the outlets said Western intelligence services exchanged warnings about the program this month. Assessments circulated in early November reportedly suggested a launch could come within 60 days.
Officials of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, have briefed senior government figures in recent weeks, among them Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the reports said. German military officers regard a December launch as possible, and the satellite would become operational shortly after reaching orbit.
A nuclear detonation in low Earth orbit would knock out every satellite there within a few months, disrupting navigation, telecommunications and weather forecasting, the reports said.
Officials said Germany is poorly prepared for an outage on that scale. Asked for a concrete protection plan, the Interior Ministry could not provide one, though it said initial steps are planned.
The Russian Embassy in Berlin told the public broadcasters it was not aware of any such plans as described in the reports. It rejected “all unfounded allegations regarding the space activities of the Russian Federation,” calling them “part of a propaganda campaign.” Moscow's space measures, the embassy added, proceed “in accordance with international obligations” and serve “exclusively peaceful purposes.”
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