Bomb Threat Emails Hit Over 400 German Schools
(MENAFN) Bomb threats sent by email have reached roughly 400 schools across Germany, the newspaper Bild reported Monday. Police are now working to identify the sender.
Police in the southwestern city of Freiburg confirmed that reports of alleged bomb threats against various schools had come in, including through the police emergency hotline. “According to current information, the threats were sent by email to more than 450 schools statewide,” the statement said.
The emails reportedly carried the subject line “Death Awaits You.” Police said every message used identical wording. Investigators must now establish who sent them.
Police in the eastern state of Thuringia said officials are treating the case as a disturbance of the public peace through threats of criminal acts. At this time, investigators reportedly “do not believe the bomb threats are serious.”
Thuringia police said schools are being advised not to evacuate. A police spokesperson acknowledged, however, that a few schools had already sent children home Monday morning. Patrols were dispatched to those locations.
Several schools in the north-central state of Lower Saxony also reported bomb threats, according to the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs in Hanover. The ministries did not initially say how many schools were affected. Schools are generally urged to contact police and file a report when they receive a threat.
The incident follows a similar wave in November that targeted thousands of schools in Italy, where numerous schools were evacuated. Before that, bomb threats had already disrupted air traffic in Europe.
Police in the southwestern city of Freiburg confirmed that reports of alleged bomb threats against various schools had come in, including through the police emergency hotline. “According to current information, the threats were sent by email to more than 450 schools statewide,” the statement said.
The emails reportedly carried the subject line “Death Awaits You.” Police said every message used identical wording. Investigators must now establish who sent them.
Police in the eastern state of Thuringia said officials are treating the case as a disturbance of the public peace through threats of criminal acts. At this time, investigators reportedly “do not believe the bomb threats are serious.”
Thuringia police said schools are being advised not to evacuate. A police spokesperson acknowledged, however, that a few schools had already sent children home Monday morning. Patrols were dispatched to those locations.
Several schools in the north-central state of Lower Saxony also reported bomb threats, according to the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs in Hanover. The ministries did not initially say how many schools were affected. Schools are generally urged to contact police and file a report when they receive a threat.
The incident follows a similar wave in November that targeted thousands of schools in Italy, where numerous schools were evacuated. Before that, bomb threats had already disrupted air traffic in Europe.
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