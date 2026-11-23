MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- As part of a study tour organized through the U.S. government-funded ASAS Project, implemented by IREX in partnership with several Jordanian universities, a delegation from the Hashemite University (HU) visited Florida State University (FSU) in the United States. The visit brought together representatives of Jordanian academic institutions to gain firsthand insights into FSU's approaches to teacher preparation and educational program development, while also exploring academic and research collaboration opportunities.

The Hashemite University delegation included Professor Sadeq Al-Shudaifat, Vice President for Humanities Colleges; Professor Fathi Ihmeideh, Dean of the Queen Rania Faculty for Childhood; Dr. Ali Al-Oleimat, Chair of the Department of Early Childhood and Director of the ASAS Project at HU; and Dr. Hala Al-Ghwairy, Assistant Dean. The broader Jordanian delegation also included representatives from the University of Jordan, Yarmouk University, Mutah University, and the Queen Rania Teacher Academy.

The visit featured a series of academic meetings and specialized activities aimed at strengthening institutional and research partnerships, exploring trends in teacher preparation, and advancing evidence-based educational practices, particularly in early childhood education and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into teaching and learning.

During the visit, Professor Al-Shudaifat met with Professor James Clark, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Florida State University. Their discussions focused on strengthening academic ties between the two universities, exchanging expertise in educational program development and institutional capacity building, and identifying potential areas for joint research and educational initiatives. Both sides emphasized the importance of this collaboration in enhancing the quality of higher education and improving educational outcomes.

Professor Ihmeideh also met with Professor Damon Andrew, Dean of the Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences at Florida State University. Their discussions explored opportunities for collaboration in early childhood education, special education, and curriculum development, as well as the potential to launch joint research and development initiatives that bridge academic research and educational practice.

Throughout the visit, the delegation gained valuable insights into FSU's teacher preparation programs, particularly its approaches to integrating theoretical knowledge with practical classroom experience. The delegation also examined how artificial intelligence and digital technologies are being incorporated into teaching and learning to strengthen teachers' professional competencies and address learners' diverse needs.

Another key highlight was the delegation's introduction to FSU's Innovation Hubs and their role in fostering creativity, experimentation, and collaborative problem-solving. The delegation explored how these hubs create interactive learning environments that encourage innovative ideas and practical solutions to educational challenges. This experience was particularly relevant to the Queen Rania Faculty for Childhood's plans to establish a similar innovation hub within its facilities, with support from the ASAS Project.

The discussions also addressed the future of teacher preparation amid rapid technological advances and evolving knowledge landscapes. They also emphasized aligning academic programs with the demands of classroom practice, strengthening connections among education, research, and innovation, and developing flexible learning environments that respond effectively to the changing needs of children and educators.

//Petra//