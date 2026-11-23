MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Prime Minister: Political, economic and administrative modernization is a long-term national project that extends beyond any one government.

- Prime Minister: The General Budget Law reflects our priorities and policies on fiscal, public service, development and security challenges.

- Prime Minister: We submitted the budget early so capital and development projects can start on time at the beginning of the year.

- Prime Minister: Since taking office, the government has paid JD1.3 billion in arrears inherited from previous years.

- Prime Minister: The government has paid JD1.3 billion in inherited arrears since taking office.

- Prime Minister: We have pressed ahead with every commitment without excuses for delay or hesitation. Jordan draws its strength and resilience from its economy and society.

- Prime Minister: We are determined to serve Jordanians across the country, listen to them and work alongside them to find solutions, expand opportunities and build capacity.

- Prime Minister: Much remains to be done in every sector. We are working to make the most of Jordan's opportunities, resources and talent to serve citizens and meet young people's aspirations.

- Prime Minister: The interests of Jordan and its people remain our sole agenda and shared responsibility under our wise Hashemite leadership.

- Prime Minister: The terrorist attack in Hmoud, Karak, and the killing of a Public Security Directorate member in a separate attack weeks ago underscore the need to strengthen national resilience, stand united and combat terrorism and extremism in all forms. The government has submitted bills to the Lower House of Parliament to that end. We must confront this ideology without complacency or delay.

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said Monday the 2027 draft general budget reflects the government's priorities in addressing financial, public service, development and security challenges. He said the government submitted the budget early so capital and development projects could begin at the start of the year without delay.

Speaking to the Lower House of Parliament ahead of the budget address, Hassan reviewed the government's record two years after presenting the policy statement on which it won the House's confidence. He said strengthening Jordan's resilience remained the government's first priority and that the political, economic and administrative modernization tracks were a long-term undertaking for the Jordanian state.

Hassan said the government had put the economy at the center of its agenda, seeking to expand its capacity to grow and produce and strengthen its self-reliance. Despite regional turmoil, he said, real economic growth reached 3% in the second quarter of 2026, supported by strong performance in productive sectors and exports. Inflation stood at 2.32% in the first 10 months of the year, while total exports rose 11.2% in the first eight months and the Central Bank's foreign reserves reached record levels.

Foreign direct investment rose 25.1% in 2025 to more than $2 billion, the highest level in a decade, Hassan said. He expects investment growth to accelerate in the coming years as major projects, most backed by foreign investment, move forward.

Hassan said the government had moved several long-awaited projects from planning to implementation and allocated funding in the budget to carry them out with local and international private-sector partners. He cited the $6.6 billion National Water Carrier Project, for which the cornerstone was laid days earlier, and the $2.5 billion Aqaba–Shidiya–Ma'an railway, an equal partnership between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. Studies for the Aqaba–Ma'an dry port, which would be linked to the railway, are nearing completion.

The government has also begun developing the Risha gas field and moving ahead with a pipeline to connect it to the Arab Gas Pipeline. The link will supply power plants and industrial and development zones, helping lower energy costs and strengthen energy security. Hassan said the companies that will build the pipeline are expected to be selected in April 2027. Tenders for the first phase of Amra City are due in the coming months.

Hassan said the major projects were intended to strengthen water and energy security, improve industrial competitiveness and create jobs. Private investment and a limited contribution from the budget would help finance them, allowing the government to concentrate its capital spending on services, including education, health, transport and water. He said the agreements and understandings reached at the Jordan–EU Investment Conference at the Dead Sea reflected international confidence in Jordan's investment climate.

The prime minister said natural gas supply stations had opened in southern Aqaba, Quweira, Qastal and Hashemiyah and were expected to cut industrial energy costs by 35% to 60%. Two more stations, in Ma'an and Muwaqqar, are due for completion in 2027. He said new incentives had attracted 34 companies to industrial estates in Karak, Tafileh and Ma'an, with investments exceeding JD62 million and expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

Turning to public finances, Hassan said the government had paid JD1.3 billion in inherited arrears since taking office. The obligations had not been included in public debt figures, he said. The government aims to reduce the deficit gradually by curbing current expenditure, raising productivity and lowering debt-servicing costs. "Our responsibility does not end with the budget's approval. It extends to ensuring it is implemented properly and on schedule," Hassan said.

On political modernization, Hassan said the government had worked with lawmakers to complete the Local Administration Law ahead of municipal elections scheduled for April 27, 2027. The law raises women's representation on municipal councils to at least 30% and seeks to increase the participation of young people and people with disabilities in setting local development priorities and making decisions.

On administrative modernization, Hassan said the government had digitized more than 90% of public services eligible for digitization. It had completed more than 1 million digitally signed transactions and issued about 3.5 million digital identities through the Sanad app. The number of one-stop government service centers rose from five to 16 over two years.

Hassan said a JD30 increase for civilian and military public employees and retirees receiving less than JD600 would take effect at the start of 2027. He also cited the expansion of National Aid Fund programs to 15,000 additional households, bringing the total to nearly 250,000, and the doubling of university student aid allocations to JD40 million over two years.

In health care, Hassan said the government would extend cancer insurance coverage to 300,000 additional citizens starting in 2027, adding to the more than 4.2 million already covered. In education, it completed 252 school construction projects in two years, including 120 new schools and 132 classroom building additions. The free school transport program is set to expand to more areas of the southern and central Badia in February, with a target of reaching 30,000 students by the end of 2027.

Hassan also cited the launch of scheduled bus services between governorates and the expansion of bus rapid transit in Amman and to Salt and Madaba. He said amendments to criminal and enforcement laws had helped streamline court procedures, expand community-based penalties and improve access to digital judicial services. The government plans to submit another package of judicial reform bills in 2027.

Hassan said the government submitted draft laws to the Lower House on Sunday to combat terrorism and extremism. He cited the attack in Hmoud, Karak, and a separate attack that killed a member of the Public Security Directorate, saying both underscored the need to strengthen national unity and confront extremism.

"What we achieved over two years came despite the challenges, regional conditions and crises that swept the region," Hassan said. "We moved ahead with all our commitments, without making excuses for hesitation or delay, because we believe Jordan draws its strength and resilience from its economy and its society." //Petra// AJ