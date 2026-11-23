MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The government on Monday presented its draft 2027 state budget to the Lower House, projecting public expenditure of JD13.735 billion and a narrower fiscal deficit as it seeks to consolidate public finances while supporting economic growth.

Finance Minister Abdulhakim Shibli, presenting the draft budget, said the government expects the budget deficit after foreign grants to narrow to 4.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2027, down from an estimated 4.5% in 2026.

The deficit is projected at JD2.026 billion in 2027, compared with a revised estimate of JD2.060 billion for 2026, with the government targeting a further reduction to 3.3% of GDP by 2029.

Shibli said total public revenue is forecast to reach JD11.709 billion in 2027, up 9.5% from the revised 2026 estimate.

Domestic revenue, comprising tax and non-tax receipts, is projected to increase by 11% to JD10.925 billion, while foreign grants are estimated at JD784 million.

The minister attributed the anticipated revenue growth to stronger nominal GDP growth, projected at 5.6%, alongside measures to improve tax administration, combat tax and customs evasion, and strengthen compliance. These measures include expanding the national electronic invoicing system, deploying artificial intelligence in tax auditing and analysis, and further automating revenue collection procedures.

On the expenditure side, current spending is estimated at JD12.025 billion, an increase of 6.4% from 2026, while capital expenditure is projected to rise by 18% to JD1.710 billion.

Shibli said allocations for civilian and military salaries, security personnel and pensions account for approximately 60% of current expenditure. The share rises to 79% when public debt interest payments are included.

Despite higher spending, the government expects the primary budget deficit, which excludes interest payments, to decline to 0.9% of GDP in 2027 from a revised 1.4% in 2026.

The minister said domestic revenue is expected to cover 91% of current expenditure in 2027, compared with 86% in 2025, with the coverage ratio projected to reach 95% by 2029.

He acknowledged that regional geopolitical tensions and surging international oil prices had placed additional pressure on public finances in 2026.

The government's decision to absorb part of the increase in energy costs rather than fully pass it on to consumers and businesses resulted in additional budgetary costs of approximately JD250 million during the first 10 months of the year.

Domestic revenue for 2026 is now expected to fall about JD350 million short of its original target, although it remains 5.7% above the 2025 level.

The government nevertheless implemented expenditure rationalization measures that generated savings of approximately JD94 million, enabling the projected 2026 deficit to come in JD65 million below the originally budgeted level, Shibli said.

On public debt, the minister said the government is pursuing a debt management strategy aimed at replacing high-cost borrowing with concessional financing to reduce debt-servicing costs and medium-term financing requirements.

In October, the government made an early repayment of $400 million on a $1-billion Eurobond issue maturing in early 2027, using concessional loans carrying interest rates of between 3.5% and 5%, compared with borrowing costs of up to 8.5% in international markets.

Public debt is projected to decline from 83% of GDP in 2026 to approximately 82% in 2027, with the government targeting a ratio of 80% in 2028 and below that level subsequently.

Shibli also said the government had settled approximately JD1.3 billion in outstanding arrears over the 2024-2026 period to improve liquidity and cash flow for businesses.

Separately, the budgets of government units are projected to record a combined net deficit of JD867 million in 2027, largely attributable to the Water Authority and the National Electric Power Company.

Excluding the two entities' combined projected deficit of JD907 million, the remaining government units would generate a net surplus of approximately JD40 million, the minister said.

//Petra// AA