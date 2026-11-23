MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The government expects the national economy to expand by 3.1% in 2027, supported by structural reforms, recovering tourism, stronger exports and improving investment prospects, Finance Minister Abdulhakim Shibli said Monday.

Presenting the government's draft 2027 budget to the Lower House, Shibli said the growth projection reflects expectations of continued improvement in the country's macroeconomic fundamentals despite persistent geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in the global economy.

The minister said the economy had demonstrated resilience during 2026, with real GDP expanding by 3% in the second quarter, compared with 2.8% in the corresponding period of 2025.

Manufacturing and agriculture together contributed approximately 46% of second-quarter growth, highlighting the importance of productive sectors in generating higher value-added economic activity.

Shibli said the country's economic performance came amid continued regional escalation, global trade protectionism, disruptions to international supply chains, and sharp increases in oil prices, shipping costs and insurance premiums.

Citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates, he said global economic growth was expected to slow to 3% in 2026 from 3.5% in 2025, while global inflation was projected to accelerate to 4.7% from 4.1%.

Despite these pressures, the tourism sector maintained its recovery, with tourism receipts rising by 6% year-on-year to approximately $7.1 billion during the first 10 months of 2026.

Remittances from Jordanians working abroad increased by 13.7% to approximately $3.8 billion during the first three quarters of the year.

Meanwhile, national exports rose by 6% year-on-year to around JD6.46 billion during the first eight months of 2026.

The minister said the merchandise trade deficit narrowed by approximately 9.6% despite an increase in the Kingdom's oil import bill.

The improvement helped reduce the current account deficit to 4.6% of GDP in the first half of 2026, compared with 7.4% in the corresponding period of 2025.

For 2027, the government forecasts a current account deficit equivalent to 5.7% of GDP, supported by export growth and the continued recovery of tourism.

Foreign exchange reserves reached nearly $28 billion at the end of October 2026, an unprecedented level sufficient to cover approximately nine months of imports, Shibli said.

He added that the reserve position had strengthened confidence in the Jordanian dinar and supported monetary and exchange-rate stability.

Inflation is expected to remain moderate at 2.4% in both 2026 and 2027.

Shibli described inflation as one of the most consequential economic indicators for households, noting its direct implications for purchasing power, export competitiveness and real returns on investment.

He said monetary policy priorities would remain focused on maintaining adequate domestic liquidity, safeguarding the stability of the dinar and ensuring prudent oversight of the banking sector.

The minister also pointed to sovereign credit rating agencies' decisions to maintain the Kingdom's ratings with stable outlooks as evidence of confidence in the country's fiscal and economic policy framework. He said the IMF had maintained its growth projections for Jordan despite downgrading forecasts for several regional economies.

Following the completion of the sixth review of Jordan's economic and financial reform program, the IMF commended the country's fiscal discipline, expenditure management and progress toward its targeted primary fiscal balance, according to the minister.

Shibli said continued structural reforms, investment promotion and stronger export performance would remain central to efforts to sustain economic growth and reinforce the country's resilience to external shocks.

//Petra// AA