MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The government's draft 2027 budget includes higher public sector salaries, expanded social protection allocations and increased funding for education and healthcare, as authorities seek to ease household financial pressures and strengthen essential public services.

Finance Minister Abdulhakim Shibli told the Lower House on Monday that the government had allocated approximately JD260 million annually to finance salary and pension increases for civilian and military personnel.

Under the measure, serving employees and retirees in the civilian and military sectors earning less than JD600 per month will receive an additional JD30 monthly, starting in January 2027.

The minister said the increase, the first of its kind in several years, was intended to strengthen household purchasing power while maintaining fiscal stability.

The government has also earmarked approximately JD775 million for social protection programs, including healthcare assistance, cash transfers, subsidies and higher education support.

Of that amount, JD124 million has been allocated to cover treatment costs for eligible beneficiaries under the "Raya" healthcare program at the King Hussein Cancer Center.

Another JD280 million has been allocated to households receiving assistance through the National Aid Fund, with the aim of supporting a gradual transition from dependence on cash assistance toward economic self-reliance.

The government has maintained approximately JD251 million in subsidies for bread, strategic commodities and household cooking gas cylinders, alongside measures to secure essential food supplies and strengthen strategic reserves.

Support for public universities is set at approximately JD80 million, while allocations to the university student support fund have been increased to JD40 million.

In education, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development has been allocated approximately JD1.542 billion, including around JD150 million for capital projects.

Priority projects include building new schools and classrooms, upgrading vocational and technical education, developing public universities, expanding early childhood education and strengthening teacher training.

Shibli said 86 new schools had opened at the beginning of the current academic year, including 16 model schools built entirely through corporate social responsibility partnerships with private sector institutions.

The government plans to complete a total of 37 model schools by 2028.

The budget also provides for the gradual expansion of free school transportation services and further digitalization of the education system.

In the healthcare sector, the Ministry of Health has been allocated approximately JD896 million, including JD185 million for medicines and medical supplies, an increase of JD35 million from 2026.

An additional JD81 million has been earmarked for healthcare capital projects, including hospital upgrades, expansion of health centers and the digitalization of medical services.

Shibli said the government had also expanded healthcare facilities across several governorates and introduced digital solutions to reduce overcrowding and improve service delivery.

At the local government level, the draft budget allocates JD100 million to decentralized governorate budgets and increases financial support for municipalities to JD225 million.

The minister said these allocations were intended to improve local infrastructure, accelerate development projects and ensure that economic growth translates into tangible improvements in living standards across the Kingdom.

Separately, allocations for the armed forces and security agencies have been increased by approximately JD224 million to strengthen operational readiness and improve personnel welfare amid regional security challenges.

Shibli stressed that maintaining social protection programs and improving the quality of public services would remain government priorities despite the fiscal pressures associated with regional instability and higher global energy costs.

//Petra// AA