MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The government plans to increase capital expenditure by 18% to JD1.71 billion in 2027, prioritizing strategic infrastructure, industrial development and investment projects aimed at accelerating economic growth.

Finance Minister Abdulhakim Shibli told the Lower House on Monday that the increase was designed to support implementation of the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision, attract private investment and generate employment opportunities.

The proposed capital budget represents an increase of approximately JD261 million over the revised 2026 allocation.

The government has earmarked about JD504 million, equivalent to 30% of total capital expenditure, for development projects linked to economic modernization priorities.

Of the total capital budget, approximately 65% has been allocated to projects implemented by ministries and government departments, 19% to municipal development and decentralized governorate projects, and 16% to military and public security projects.

Among the priority investments is the National Water Carrier Project, for which approximately JD60 million has been allocated in the 2027 budget.

Shibli said implementation work on the project had begun as part of a broader strategy to strengthen water security, develop sustainable alternative water sources, reduce losses and upgrade water infrastructure.

The government has also allocated approximately JD33 million to the development of the Risha gas field and JD22 million to transportation projects.

Tourism-related development projects will receive approximately JD51 million.

The minister said major strategic initiatives, including the National Water Carrier Project and railway development projects, were central to efforts to improve the country's infrastructure and long-term economic competitiveness.

He added that the government had identified investment opportunities worth a combined $15 billion in priority sectors, including water security, transportation, renewable energy, the digital economy and technology.

The investment portfolio was presented at the Jordan-European Investment Conference held earlier this month.

Shibli said the government was working to create a more competitive investment environment through targeted fiscal incentives, regulatory reforms and streamlined licensing procedures.

Measures introduced during 2026 included customs and tax exemptions for inputs used in semiconductor technology and advanced manufacturing, as well as extensions of discounted industrial land incentives to encourage investment outside the capital.

Eligible investment projects can also receive financial assistance covering up to 50% of their energy costs.

The government has introduced a new electricity licensing framework to facilitate the integration of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, while offering additional incentives for investments in governorates and development zones.

The minister said amendments to investment regulations had simplified project licensing requirements, reduced administrative costs and introduced compliance-based licensing to accelerate the launch of investment activities.

The government has also upgraded its "Invest in Jordan" investment promotion platform, which now features more than 120 prospective investment opportunities.

In the tourism sector, the government introduced financial facilities and operating-cost support to help businesses manage regional disruptions, with particular emphasis on tourism operators in the Petra region.

Shibli said strengthening the industrial sector remained a central economic priority, with government policies focusing on reducing production and energy costs, supporting export-oriented industries and encouraging advanced manufacturing.

The government has also concluded and updated bilateral and regional trade agreements to facilitate market access and expand export opportunities.

He emphasized that the transition toward a green economy was becoming increasingly important for attracting foreign investment and securing concessional international financing.

Green investment, he added, could help ease pressure on public finances while improving the competitiveness of national exports in international markets.

The minister said the Kingdom would continue leveraging its strategic geographical location to strengthen regional trade connectivity, safeguard supply chains and position itself as a reliable logistics hub.

He added that developing human capital and promoting the adoption of advanced technologies would be essential to improving productivity, attracting investment and sustaining long-term economic growth.

//Petra// AA