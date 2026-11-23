MENAFN - Tribal News Network) An award ceremony was held by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs to distribute educational scholarships among students belonging to minority communities. Adviser to the Auqaf Department, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, attended the event as the chief guest. Secretary Auqaf Muhammad Idrees, Additional Secretary Habib Khan, Bishop Ernest Jacob and other minority community leaders were also present.

During the ceremony, educational scholarships worth a total of Rs387 million were distributed among minority students. Addressing the gathering, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi said the government was supporting minority students in pursuing higher education to ensure equal access to educational opportunities and help them develop their potential.

Also Read: Four Arrested as Police Recover 17 Stolen Sewing Machines in Kurram

He said 240 intermediate students would receive scholarships of Rs60,000 each, while 120 BS students would be given Rs80,000 each. Similarly, 80 students pursuing professional degrees would receive Rs100,000 each, and 20 MPhil students would be awarded Rs150,000 each. PhD scholars would also receive scholarships of up to Rs250,000 each.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi said laptops would soon be distributed among minority students, while digital skills training and coaching programmes were also being introduced to enhance their capabilities.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a model province for interfaith harmony, adding that the government would continue taking steps to protect the educational, social and other rights of minority communities.

The Adviser to the Auqaf Department also reiterated the government's commitment to preventing forced religious conversions. He said members of minority communities had rendered valuable services to Pakistan and that the entire nation had stood by them during difficult times.