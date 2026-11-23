MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant increase today after witnessing a continuous decline.

According to the Sarafa Market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs7,800, reaching Rs384,136.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs6,687 to Rs329,334.

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Gold prices also increased in the international market, where the price per ounce surged by $78 to reach $3,616.