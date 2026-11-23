Big Turnaround In Gold Market As Prices Surge Across Pakistan
According to the Sarafa Market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs7,800, reaching Rs384,136.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs6,687 to Rs329,334.
Also Read: KP government announces scholarships, laptops and digital skills training for minority youth
Gold prices also increased in the international market, where the price per ounce surged by $78 to reach $3,616.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment