MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while addressing a plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly at the Bundestag in Berlin via video link, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"If it now sounds completely normal that one of the key conditions for a peaceful life after this war is strong security guarantees for Ukraine, which some now call Article 5-like guarantees, then why not say out loud what so many people think? Wouldn't it be more effective to simply bring Ukraine into NATO? Wouldn't that be better for all of us, cheaper for everyone to put in place, and more reliable when it comes to actually protecting security?" Zelensky said.

The President stressed that the proposed Article 5-like guarantees for Ukraine needed to be spelled out in greater detail, particularly regarding the mechanisms for responding to possible renewed Russian aggression.

"When we talk about Article 5-like guarantees, we need answers. We need answers to several very clear questions. Which countries will support Ukraine if it is attacked again? What exactly will our partners do in response? What troops will be stationed on our territory in advance? How much will all this cost? And will it really work?" he said.

According to the Ukrainian President, these questions remain difficult, and Ukraine has yet to receive clear and specific answers, although it continues working with its partners to reach agreement on them.

Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine's accession to NATO would serve the Alliance's own interests, as the Ukrainian military has unique experience in modern warfare.

"Ukraine must be in NATO. And it is not just Ukraine that needs this. NATO itself needs it – NATO needs Ukraine. Let us talk about this openly," the President urged.

He pointed out that NATO member states were already interested in the experience gained by Ukrainian military personnel during operations on land, at sea, and in the air. Ukraine also has a strong defense industry and is developing joint arms production and new military technologies with its partners.

Ukraine ready for four-party talks to end war as early as tomorrow – Zelensky

Zelensky believes that the future security system must make renewed Russian aggression impossible, rather than merely provide a temporary pause in the war.

"NATO is the answer. And with a strong Ukrainian army, NATO is guaranteed to become stronger," he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 21, Zelensky said that Ukraine had not yet received any formally documented proposals for Article 5-style security guarantees. He stressed the need to clearly define who would defend Ukraine and how in the event of another Russian attack.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine