MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran supports the opening of communication routes and the development of economic ties in the South Caucasus.

"Iran's principled position on this issue has not changed. It must be ensured that the interests of the region and neighboring countries are protected, no geopolitical changes take place in the region, and no third party is allowed to undermine regional security or damage good-neighborly relations between Iran and the countries of the region," Baghaei said.

He added that the TRIPP project was not solely a matter for Iran's Foreign Ministry but concerned the country's entire leadership. All relevant institutions are closely monitoring developments and will take action wherever necessary, he noted.

Baghaei also stressed that both Iran and Armenia recognize the importance of their traditional bilateral relations. Since Armenia gained independence, ties between the two countries have steadily developed, creating a foundation of mutual trust.

"Neither side wants this trust to be influenced by third parties that do not attach importance to peace and stability in the region," he said.

According to the spokesperson, the presence of any military or security forces near Iran's borders is unacceptable.

He emphasized that the Armenian side had provided Iran with the necessary assurances, while emphasizing that Tehran does not trust third parties.