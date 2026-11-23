MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump have announced the official launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project in video messages.

"It is a great honour to announce the launch of the TRIPP project and the practical phase of regional unblocking," Pashinyan said.

According to him, the TRIPP project aims to establish seamless multimodal transit connectivity in the South Caucasus, based on full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of the countries involved.

Pashinyan said the project would not only ensure connectivity between Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave but also contribute to expanding the capabilities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

US President Donald Trump has also issued a statement on the official launch of the TRIPP project.

In his message, Trump expressed satisfaction with the project's official launch.

It should be noted that TRIPP stands for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. The project will be implemented within the framework of agreements reached on August 8, 2025, in Washington, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

A special company involving the United States and Armenia is expected to be established to manage the project.

Under the proposal, the United States will hold a 74 percent stake in the company, while Armenia's share will amount to 26 percent. It is reported that, in the event of an extension of the agreement, provisions will allow Armenia's stake to increase to 49 percent.

TRIPP is intended to ensure unhindered transport and logistical connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.