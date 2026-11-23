Cyber Giants Unite: CrowdStrike Buys Zscaler for USD43.9B
(MENAFN) CrowdStrike announced Monday that it will acquire Zscaler in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $43.9 billion, including debt. The deal would fold Zscaler's cloud network security technology into CrowdStrike's Falcon platform.
Under the terms laid out in a joint statement, each Zscaler share will convert into 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike. Based on CrowdStrike's Nov. 20 closing price, that ratio puts the offer at $260.41 per Zscaler share.
Both boards approved the transaction unanimously. Once the deal closes, CrowdStrike investors would hold about 84.1% of the merged company, and Zscaler investors would hold the remaining 15.9%.
The companies are targeting completion in the second half of CrowdStrike's fiscal 2028. The transaction still requires approval from Zscaler shareholders and regulators.
Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry and his affiliates, who together control about 34% of the company's outstanding shares, have committed to vote in favor. Chaudhry will stay on to run Zscaler and will take a seat on CrowdStrike's board when the deal closes.
Falcon Moves Into Network Security
CrowdStrike intends to pair Falcon's defenses for devices and cloud workloads with Zscaler's tools for governing how users, applications and AI agents access corporate systems and data.
The two companies already serve more than 2,000 of the same customers. CrowdStrike said the acquisition would open a path to sell Falcon products to about 8,000 Zscaler customers that are not currently on its platform.
Combined Recurring Revenue Set to Top $10B
The companies project more than $10 billion in combined annual recurring revenue at closing. Zscaler reported $3.9 billion in annual recurring revenue for its most recent fiscal quarter.
CrowdStrike expects the combination to add about $1 billion in annualized revenue within 30 months of closing. It also forecasts $500 million in annualized cost savings within 18 to 24 months, driven mainly by changes to data center infrastructure, vendor arrangements and operations.
Under the terms laid out in a joint statement, each Zscaler share will convert into 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike. Based on CrowdStrike's Nov. 20 closing price, that ratio puts the offer at $260.41 per Zscaler share.
Both boards approved the transaction unanimously. Once the deal closes, CrowdStrike investors would hold about 84.1% of the merged company, and Zscaler investors would hold the remaining 15.9%.
The companies are targeting completion in the second half of CrowdStrike's fiscal 2028. The transaction still requires approval from Zscaler shareholders and regulators.
Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry and his affiliates, who together control about 34% of the company's outstanding shares, have committed to vote in favor. Chaudhry will stay on to run Zscaler and will take a seat on CrowdStrike's board when the deal closes.
Falcon Moves Into Network Security
CrowdStrike intends to pair Falcon's defenses for devices and cloud workloads with Zscaler's tools for governing how users, applications and AI agents access corporate systems and data.
The two companies already serve more than 2,000 of the same customers. CrowdStrike said the acquisition would open a path to sell Falcon products to about 8,000 Zscaler customers that are not currently on its platform.
Combined Recurring Revenue Set to Top $10B
The companies project more than $10 billion in combined annual recurring revenue at closing. Zscaler reported $3.9 billion in annual recurring revenue for its most recent fiscal quarter.
CrowdStrike expects the combination to add about $1 billion in annualized revenue within 30 months of closing. It also forecasts $500 million in annualized cost savings within 18 to 24 months, driven mainly by changes to data center infrastructure, vendor arrangements and operations.
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