MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Anas Abu Hassan

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (NNN) -- Singapore and China announced 29 new initiatives on Monday to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, finance, science and technology, and public health.

The initiatives were announced at the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting, co-chaired by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

In his closing remarks published on the Singapore Prime Minister's Office website, Gan said Singapore and China had renewed a memorandum of understanding on Deepening Cooperation in Trade in Services to expand opportunities for businesses in both countries to form partnerships.

The two countries were also exploring a link between their fast payment systems to enable small-value transfers, he said.

"This will complement the growing range of renminbi (RMB) payment channels between our countries, and make it easier for people and businesses in Singapore to access the Chinese market," he said.

Singapore and China also signed an agreement to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in public health, which would allow both countries to strengthen their policies by drawing on each other's best practices.

Gan, who is also Energy, Trade and Industry Minister, said both countries had continued to make progress on three government-to-government projects and across the six pillars of the JCBC.

--NNN