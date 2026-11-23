Historic Mercury Dual Orbit Mission Begins After 8 Years
(MENAFN) Two spacecraft flying together on the roughly $2 billion BepiColombo mission have been captured into orbit around Mercury, ending an eight-year voyage and marking a milestone for European and Japanese space exploration.
The European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed the orbital capture on Saturday, Nov. 21, placing the probes at the smallest planet in the solar system and the one closest to the Sun.
The mission team disclosed Sunday, however, that a software problem cut short the thruster burn used for the maneuver. The spacecraft is safe, the team said, and engineers at ESA's European Space Operations Centre in Germany are investigating.
BepiColombo pairs ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, known as Mio. The two remain joined and, under the mission's published timetable, are due to separate Dec. 9-10. They will then study Mercury at the same time from different orbits, a first for exploration of the planet.
ESA's orbiter will examine Mercury's surface and interior, while Mio will study the planet's magnetic field and the space environment around it.
Scientists hope the data will shed light on Mercury's unusually large iron core, the origin of its magnetic field and the nature of ice deposits in permanently shadowed craters at its poles.
Scientific operations are slated to start in April 2027, after further orbital adjustments and instrument checks.
BepiColombo lifted off Oct. 20, 2018, from French Guiana. It used nine planetary flybys, one of Earth, two of Venus and six of Mercury, to adjust its speed and trajectory. That long, looping path prepared the spacecraft to be captured by Mercury's gravity despite the Sun's powerful pull.
The mission is only the second to orbit Mercury. It follows NASA's MESSENGER, which studied the planet from orbit between 2011 and 2015. Before that, NASA's Mariner 10 flew past Mercury three times in 1974 and 1975.
The European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed the orbital capture on Saturday, Nov. 21, placing the probes at the smallest planet in the solar system and the one closest to the Sun.
The mission team disclosed Sunday, however, that a software problem cut short the thruster burn used for the maneuver. The spacecraft is safe, the team said, and engineers at ESA's European Space Operations Centre in Germany are investigating.
BepiColombo pairs ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, known as Mio. The two remain joined and, under the mission's published timetable, are due to separate Dec. 9-10. They will then study Mercury at the same time from different orbits, a first for exploration of the planet.
ESA's orbiter will examine Mercury's surface and interior, while Mio will study the planet's magnetic field and the space environment around it.
Scientists hope the data will shed light on Mercury's unusually large iron core, the origin of its magnetic field and the nature of ice deposits in permanently shadowed craters at its poles.
Scientific operations are slated to start in April 2027, after further orbital adjustments and instrument checks.
BepiColombo lifted off Oct. 20, 2018, from French Guiana. It used nine planetary flybys, one of Earth, two of Venus and six of Mercury, to adjust its speed and trajectory. That long, looping path prepared the spacecraft to be captured by Mercury's gravity despite the Sun's powerful pull.
The mission is only the second to orbit Mercury. It follows NASA's MESSENGER, which studied the planet from orbit between 2011 and 2015. Before that, NASA's Mariner 10 flew past Mercury three times in 1974 and 1975.
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