NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Alibaba ($BABA) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2027

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Alibaba misrepresented the risks associated with export control violations due to the company's ongoing relationship with Megaspeed and suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang

Largest Alleged Stock Drop: November 12, 2026 – 7.1% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until January 19, 2027 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Alibaba securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Bihan v. Alibaba Group Holding Limited, et al., No. 26-cv-10158.

Why is Alibaba Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Alibaba is a Chinese technology company that specializes in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology.

According to the complaint, Alibaba materially understated the risk that actual or suspected export control violations could adversely affect its business.

As alleged, Defendants failed to disclose that Alibaba maintained an ongoing relationship with Megaspeed, which was suspected of seeking to illegally import Nvidia chips into China and whose executive, Alice Huang, was alleged to be a Chinese spy targeting former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Why did Alibaba's Stock Drop?

On November 9, 2026, the Financial Times reported on the commercial relationship between Alibaba and Megaspeed, revealing that Alibaba is Megaspeed's largest customer. On this news, Alibaba ADSs dropped $6.73 per ADS, or 6.2%, over the course of two trading days, from a closing price of $109.45 per ADS on November 6, 2026, to $102.72 per ADS on November 10, 2026.

On November 10, 2026, The New York Times further revealed the significant links between Alibaba and Megaspeed. On this news, Alibaba ADSs dropped $1.20 per ADS, or 1.2%, from a closing price of $102.72 per ADS on November 10, 2026, to $101.52 per ADS on November 11, 2026.

Then, on November 12, 2026, Reuters revealed that Chinese AI companies are worried the Nvidia scandal involving Jensen Huang could spur Washington to tighten restrictions on their remote use of advanced processors. On this news, Alibaba ADSs dropped $7.16 per ADS, or 7.1%, from a closing price of $101.52 per ADS on November 11, 2026, to $94.36 per ADS on November 12, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Alibaba, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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