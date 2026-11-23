MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential class action claims on behalf of investors in Backward Hat Capital.

MORE INFORMATION ON BACKWARD HAT CAPITAL

According to a criminal complaint recently filed by federal prosecutors, Backward Hat Capital co-founders Phillip Patrick Williams and Devin Allen Johnson allegedly ran a $600 million foreign exchange Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 2,000 investors nationwide. Federal prosecutors allege the Indiana-based investment firm falsely reported monthly returns typically exceeding 6%, while using roughly $200 million of new investor funds to pay earlier investors and diverting over $170 million into accounts controlled by the two co-founders

If you invested in Backward Hat Capital, please fill out this form, email ..., or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

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