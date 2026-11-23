INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Backward Hat Capital Investors To Contact The Firm
MORE INFORMATION ON BACKWARD HAT CAPITAL
According to a criminal complaint recently filed by federal prosecutors, Backward Hat Capital co-founders Phillip Patrick Williams and Devin Allen Johnson allegedly ran a $600 million foreign exchange Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 2,000 investors nationwide. Federal prosecutors allege the Indiana-based investment firm falsely reported monthly returns typically exceeding 6%, while using roughly $200 million of new investor funds to pay earlier investors and diverting over $170 million into accounts controlled by the two co-founders
If you invested in Backward Hat Capital, please fill out this form, email ..., or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.
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