MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for rare diseases, today announced that it has rescheduled its conference call originally planned for today, November 23, 2026. Details for the rescheduled call will be shared shortly. Given the significance of these matters, the Company is taking the time to prepare an update for shareholders and the Duchenne community on its response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Complete Response Letter for Deramiocel and its next steps. Capricor stands firmly behind Deramiocel and the clinical data generated to date. The Company is actively preparing its regulatory response and remains fully committed to patients and families living with Duchenne.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Our lead product candidate, Deramiocel, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy in late-stage development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, evaluated in clinical studies for its potential to preserve skeletal and cardiac muscle function. Capricor is also advancing its proprietary StealthXTM exosome platform for the targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins, and small-molecule therapeutics across a range of diseases. At Capricor, we are committed to delivering new therapies for patients with rare diseases. For more information, visit capricor.com and follow Capricor on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including future interactions with regulatory authorities and the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; the contents of, and our response to, the Complete Response Letter and the timing of any resubmission; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; the potential that required regulatory inspections may be delayed or not be successful, which would delay or prevent product approval; revenue and reimbursement estimates; projected terms of definitive agreements, our financial position, cash runway and planned cost reductions, our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources; results of securities litigation; and statements regarding our litigation with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. and NS Pharma, Inc., including the nature of the dispute, our expectations regarding any legal proceedings, and our ability to commercialize Deramiocel independent of our existing distribution agreement; and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“believes,”“plans,”“could,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2026, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2026. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Deramiocel and Capricor's StealthXTM exosome therapeutics are investigational and have not been approved for commercial use in any indication.

For more information, please contact:

Capricor Media Contact:

Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

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212.896.1241 / 516.779.2630

Capricor Company Contact:

AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer

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858.727.1755