The Warrants have a current exercise price of $0.12 and the Company intends to amend the exercise price to $0.10 only during the incentive exercise period. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same, including the expiry dates which can be summarized as 16,111,527 Warrants expiring March 14, 2028; 12,997,461 Warrants expiring April 23, 2028; and 18,750,000 Warrants expiring November 4, 2027.

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, the Company will offer holders of all the Warrants (each a“ Warrantholder”) the opportunity to exercise their outstanding Warrants between 12:00 p.m. (Vancouver time ) on November 23, 2026, and 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on December 22, 2026. In consideration for the early exercise, each exercising Warrantholder will receive one common share in the capital of the Company (each a " Common Share "), plus an incentive one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an " Incentive Warrant "). Each Incentive Warrant will allow the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.18 for a period of two years following the date of the issuance of the Incentive Warrant. The Company anticipates issuing all the Incentive Warrants on or about December 23, 2026, following conclusion of the Incentive Program. A Warrantholder may elect to exercise all, none, or a portion of their outstanding Warrants.

Any outstanding Warrants remaining unexercised after 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on December 22, 2026, will remain outstanding and continue to be exercisable pursuant to their existing terms, including the existing exercise price of $0.12 per Common Share.

Warrantholders who elect to participate in the Incentive Program will be required to deliver the following to the Company on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on December 22, 2026:



a duly completed and executed exercise form, in the form which accompanies the certificate representing the outstanding Warrants;

the original certificate representing the outstanding Warrants being exercised; and the applicable aggregate exercise price (based on the amended exercise price of $0.10) payable to the Company by way of certified cheque, money order, bank draft, or wire transfer in lawful money of Canada.



The proceeds from the early exercise of the outstanding Warrants will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares issued on exercise of the outstanding Warrants will not be subject to any hold period. The Incentive Warrants and any Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Incentive Warrants will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and a day after the date of distribution of the Incentive Warrants.

The repricing of the Warrants and the Incentive Program are both subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV.

Certain insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Incentive Program and, as a result, the Incentive Program may constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company and no securities of the Company are listed on a specified market set out in such section, and the Company further relies on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis of the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Equity and Marketing Updates

The Company also announces that a consultant of the Company has voluntarily surrendered 1,050,000 performance warrants, exercisable at $0.60 per share until December 31, 2026, for cancellation. In connection with the surrender, the Company has granted the consultant 300,000 stock options, each exercisable at $0.09 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest in four equal instalments of 25% every six months over two years. Following the cancellation, the Company has 1,500,000 performance warrants outstanding.

The Company also announces that it has determined not to proceed with the engagement of Investor Brand Network (“ IBN”) previously announced in its news release dated October 26, 2026. No services were provided under the engagement, and no compensation was paid or securities issued to IBN. The Company may consider other investor awareness initiatives in the future, as appropriate.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7 ) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions, including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more:

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

... | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the proposed amendment of the exercise price of the Warrants; the terms and timing of the Incentive Program; receipt of TSXV acceptance of the repricing of the Warrants and the Incentive Program; the anticipated participation of Warrantholders, including insiders of the Company, in the Incentive Program; the anticipated issuance and terms of the Incentive Warrants; the Company's expected reliance on exemptions under MI 61-101; the anticipated use of proceeds from the exercise of Warrants; the vesting of the stock options granted to the consultant; and the possibility of future investor awareness initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the TSXV will accept the repricing of the Warrants and the Incentive Program on the terms described in this news release, that Warrantholders will elect to participate in the Incentive Program, and that the proceeds will be used as anticipated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among others: the failure to obtain TSXV acceptance, or the imposition of conditions on such acceptance; the extent to which Warrantholders, if any, participate in the Incentive Program; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; changes in the Company's business plans or capital requirements; and general economic, market and business conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.