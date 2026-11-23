VPG To Present At Sidoti 2026 Year End Virtual Investor Conference On December 10, 2026
Investors interested in accessing a live and on-demand webcast of VPG's virtual presentation can register at the following link: VPG Presentation at Sidoti 2026 Year End Conference, or visit VPG's website at: ir.vpgsensors.com/events.
For more information or to arrange a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: ....
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product and process performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at and follow us on LinkedIn.
For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
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