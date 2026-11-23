MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced that the company will present at the Sidoti 2026 Year End Virtual Investor Conference on December 10, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Investors interested in accessing a live and on-demand webcast of VPG's virtual presentation can register at the following link: VPG Presentation at Sidoti 2026 Year End Conference, or visit VPG's website at: ir.vpgsensors.com/events.

For more information or to arrange a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: ....

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product and process performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investors:

Vishay Precision Group

Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516

...