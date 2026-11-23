Portable private network paired with orchestration and global footprint facilitates compliant and sovereign private/public connectivity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FLOLIVE, a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced it will join HTC to demonstrate advanced connectivity for private 5G deployments that support AR/VR/XR training and simulation environments at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC). The event takes place November 30 through December 3, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Flolive will be in booth 2161 with HTC.“HTC and Flolive are working together to offer an unmatched solution to answer the challenges enterprises face when managing connectivity across public and private networks,” said Bill Wark, Flolive vice president, Americas.“The combination of the G REIGNS platform with the Flolive core network infrastructure and Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) provides a portable and secure infrastructure that can deliver the performance and reliability necessary for specialized training and simulation activities for military and industrial users.”Powered by HTC, G REIGNS private 5G (P5G) solutions deliver secure, low-latency, high-fidelity connectivity to enable realistic XR training, labs, and proofs of concept. G REIGNS P5G is considered more reliable than Wi-Fi, supporting more devices on a single network and improving scalability.Networked devices are equipped with Flolive SIMs containing multiple network identities, facilitating the transition of devices between private, public, and NTN networks over the air, without SIM swaps or additional hardware.The combined solution leverages several key Flolive capabilities:.Flolive Mobile Core Infrastructure: Providing the core network capabilities required to support private cellular network deployments..Flolive Connectivity Management Platform (CMP): Enabling centralized management, monitoring, and control of connected devices..SIM Orchestration: Utilizing the Flolive SIM applet to intelligently manage connectivity across public and private networks..Seamless Public-to-Private Network Transition: Multi-IMSI SIM facilitates network switching with public IMSI for cellular networks, and a private profile for the private network.The Flolive infrastructure also helps ensure regulatory compliance with data privacy and data sovereignty mandates governing how information is transmitted, acted upon, and stored when devices are connected to both private and public wireless networks.“Pairing G REIGNS with Flolive connectivity provides a resilient platform to deliver the flexibility and performance our customers demand for use cases ranging from intensive training scenarios to optimized industrial and Physical AI applications,” said Manish Idnani, head of business development, HTC G-REIGNS (NAM).“These synergies will help HTC seamlessly expand the reach, value, and resilience of our solutions.”Flolive works with partners to provide IoT connectivity solutions leveraging a globally distributed set of core networks and local breakouts that deliver low-latency, compliant, and secure communications across some 214 countries and regions. With access to its global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, Flolive partners can offer instant local connectivity and compliance with data sovereignty regulations the moment a device powers on.To learn more about Flolive, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">flolive.About FloliveFlolive delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, Flolive optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. The innovative Flolive platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit Flolive to experience A Network Beyond.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group...+1 515 708-1296: @Parallel_PRContact:

Sara Brown

Flolive

+1 919-699-7093

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FLOLIVE® and HTC to Showcase Private 5G and Open RAN Solutions at I/ITSEC News Provided By FLO LIVE November 23, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.