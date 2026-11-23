Valicom's new Clearview dashboard showing telecom and technology spend by vendor, location and month, with built-in forecasting.

Clear Insights and ClearIQ give finance and IT leaders one view of telecom spend, from forecasts down to individual invoice lines, backed by Valicom analysts.

- Victor Hollo, Director of Sales at Valicom

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Valicom, a telecom and technology expense management (TEM) provider since 1991, has launched the new dashboard in its Clearview TEM platform, giving clients a faster, clearer way to analyze their spend. Finance and IT leaders can see costs across vendors, locations and time periods in one place, with embedded AI tools that explain why numbers change and answer questions in plain English. Clear Insights and ClearIQ deliver those answers in minutes, from high-level forecasts down to individual invoice lines, with Valicom's analysts behind every number. The new Clearview dashboard is built to give finance and IT teams that visibility as spend happens, not after the invoice arrives.

The new Clearview dashboard is built to close that gap. Capabilities include:

* Executive summary views showing current spend against average and total spend over any period, by vendor, location and month

* Drill-down from any total to the vendor, location, cost center and the invoice line behind it

* Built-in forecasting that projects spend forward for budget planning

* Clear Insights, which identifies what changed in a view, where, since when and what drove it

* ClearIQ, which answers natural-language questions from the organization's own data, returning a chart, table or figure depending on the question

* Layouts, views and metrics tailored to each organization, with flexible export and sharing options

“Most organizations find out what happened to their telecom budget when the invoice arrives, and by then it's already owed,” said Michael Krogman, General Manager at Valicom.“Clear Insights and ClearIQ are now built directly into Clearview, so the explanation and the follow-up questions live in the same place as the data. When a number changes, you can see where, why and which line caused it while there's still time to act. That's the shift we want for every client: from reviewing what was paid to knowing what changed before paying it.”

The dashboard extends the visibility through Clearview, but it does not replace the experts behind the platform. Valicom's expert analyst team works from the same data as its clients, validating invoices against inventory, usage and contract terms, filing and tracking disputes with carriers, and confirming that credits are applied. The dashboard shows where to look; the analysts act on what it finds.

Clear Insights and ClearIQ add another layer to this process. Clear Insights helps explain movements in spending data, while ClearIQ allows users to ask follow-up questions without relying on predefined reports. Users can explore their organization's telecom and technology expenses during a review or planning discussion and retrieve relevant information within the Clearview environment. Client data is not used to train models and is not shared outside the platform.

Valicom sees the release as part of a broader change in how organizations manage technology spend. As estates spread across wireline, wireless, cloud and connected devices, a once-a-year audit cannot keep pace with invoices that change monthly. Continuous visibility, paired with experienced analysts who act on what it surfaces, turns telecom from a cost reviewed after the fact into one managed while decisions can still be made. Valicom clients have historically saved 10 to 30 percent of annual telecom spend, with results varying by environment.

The new Clearview dashboard is available now to Valicom clients. Organizations can schedule a demonstration through Valicom's website.

About Valicom

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Valicom provides telecom expense management through its Clearview platform and an expert analyst team. Services include invoice management and bill payment, telecom expense audits, order and MACD management, and fully managed TEM. Valicom is vendor-neutral, and holds the AOTMP® Efficiency First® Solution Certification through June 2027. Learn more at .

Victor Hollo

Valicom

+1 608-274-3515

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Valicom Launches New Clearview Dashboard for Improved Visibility into Telecom and Technology Spend News Provided By Valicom November 23, 2026, 11:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.