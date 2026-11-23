NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Venice Beach-based luxury fragrance and olfactory intelligence company Aeir introduces a new approach to fine perfumery with the launch of its latest collection, following its debut at Basic New York from November 11 - 19.

Developed to reduce reliance on conventionally sourced botanical and petroleum-based raw materials, the collection rethinks how fine fragrance is produced through biotechnology. While traditional perfumery relies on extracting aromatic compounds from natural materials such as flowers and woods, Aeir uses bioconversion, a fermentation process that transforms sugar into fragrance molecules. This produces perfume oils without the need for conventional botanical extraction.

The innovation extends to the collection's alcohol base. In partnership with LanzaTech, Aeir uses captured carbon emissions as a feedstock to produce ethanol, offering an alternative to conventional petroleum-derived alcohol.

Together with its Extrait MolecularTM de Parfum formulation, these innovations form the basis of what Aeir describes as the world's first fully circular perfume. The collection's formulations are IFRA-compliant.

The eight fragrances are presented in 50 ml Extrait MolecularTM de Parfum formats, with each scent priced at $299. The collection is available exclusively at Aeir.

About Aeir: Aeir is a luxury fragrance and olfactory intelligence company based in Venice Beach, California, exploring the intersection of perfumery, biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Through its approach to Olfactory Intelligence, the brand reimagines how fragrance is created and experienced, combining molecular engineering with innovative production methods to push the boundaries of traditional perfumery.

Campaign Assets

View the press assets

Rodrigo Caula

Aeir

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AEIR INTRODUCES THE WORLD'S FIRST FULLY CIRCULAR PERFUME FOLLOWING BASIC NEW YORK DEBUT News Provided By Aeir November 23, 2026, 11:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.