MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Thirty years after Cheryl Rixon Davis made her first rosaries for brides, Royal Order is sharing the friendships and photographs behind its signature piece.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Royal Order, the jewelry house Cheryl Rixon Davis founded in 1996, is opening its family album this holiday season. On the Royal Order blog, Davis has begun pairing her best-loved designs with the photographs and personal stories behind them, starting with the piece that has followed her through three decades of rock and roll: the rosary.The first Royal Order rosaries were the biggest the brand has ever made, and they were made for brides. Bold and completely original, they put the wearer at the center of the room, and musicians noticed straight away. Smaller versions for everyday wear soon followed, and then customers started arriving with ideas of their own, asking for more skulls, more crowns and more colored stones."A lot of customers have said, I want your big rosary, but I want skull beads and colored stones, amethysts and garnets," said Cheryl Rixon Davis, founder of Royal Order. "So I've made so many rosaries."One of the photographs Davis has chosen to share is among her most personal. It was taken on a Christmas morning when Billy Idol dropped by with his young son to open presents alongside her own boys while her mother started brunch. Idol is wearing his Royal Order rosary set with garnets, the design known today as the Roses, Skulls and Beads Rosary with Large Cross with Crowns. Part of the original Royal Order collection, it helped make the rosary one of the brand's defining pieces."I'm probably not quite awake here, but it's a lovely memory of a very happy day," Davis said. "Dress not so much to impress others but to live who you are. Every day is a celebration and an opportunity to become a beautiful memory."Another Royal Order rosary traveled a good deal further. Davis made an intricate gold rosary set with garnets by request and sent it to England for Everybody Loves Sunshine, the 1999 British film starring Goldie and David Bowie. Years later, David Draiman, the vocalist of Disturbed, showed her a clip from the film with one of his own songs playing over it."I looked at it and went, oh my God, that's my rosary hanging from the rear view mirror," Davis said. "It was one of those magical connections one can't plan."Every Royal Order design is available in sterling silver, gold or platinum, and each rosary can be made entirely personal. The Roses, Skulls and Beads Rosary comes in lengths from 24 to 32 inches, with accent beads in garnet, onyx, amethyst, white pearl or black pearl and a choice of stone color for the cross. For a longer and more dramatic line, the Roses and Skulls Rosary with Cross of Crowns hangs from 30 to 40 inches, with sculpted silver roses and skulls leading down to a cross set with a single cubic zirconia.The complete story, along with Davis's own photographs, can be read in A Rosary for Everyone on the Royal Order blog, and more stories from her years among musicians and their families are being added across the blog in the weeks ahead. For anyone shopping for the holidays, it is a reminder that the best jewelry carries a memory with it, and that some of the best memories start with a knock on the door on Christmas morning.Royal Order was founded in Los Angeles in 1996 by model, actress and designer Cheryl Rixon Davis, who began by creating custom pieces for musician friends. Its jewelry, made in sterling silver, gold and platinum, draws on crowns, crosses, hearts, roses and skulls, bringing regal symbolism and rock and roll together in pieces made to be worn every day and passed down.

Emma Sivess

Unlimited Content

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Billy Idol, a Bowie Film and a Rear-View Mirror: Royal Order Shares the Stories Behind Its Signature Rosary News Provided By Unlimited Content November 23, 2026, 11:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.