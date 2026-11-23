The Fine Art of Rocky: An Artistic Tribute from Screen to Canvas - by John Rivoli

John Rivoli, official Rocky Artist and the author of THE FINE ART OF ROCKY

John Rivoli's "The Chosen One"

Official ROCKY artist John Rivoli steps into spotlight with publication of THE FINE ART OF ROCKY: AN ARTISTIC TRIBUTE FROM SCREEN TO CANVAS

- John RivoliNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As ROCKY marks its 50th anniversary on December 3rd, the story of official ROCKY artist John Rivoli is stepping into the spotlight with the publication of THE FINE ART OF ROCKY: AN ARTISTIC TRIBUTE FROM SCREEN TO CANVAS (Insight Editions). The book is a treasured archive of rare and never-before-seen original ROCKY paintings by John Rivoli, an official MGM/Amazon ROCKY artist and Stallone's personal artist.Rivoli's own story is as inspiring as the films. He was eight years old when he first saw ROCKY, and it captivated him. Years later, his graduating piece at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) was a ROCKY painting. Now, he's celebrating that lifelong connection with a landmark book featuring his original paintings and a foreword by Stallone himself.Rivoli's artwork has also inspired the ROCKY × John Rivoli × Robert Graham 50th Anniversary Collection, which brings his paintings to life as luxury wearable art.This is an extraordinary full-circle story about childhood dreams, perseverance and becoming part of the legacy that first inspired you.“ROCKY has always been more than a boxing movie to me,” Rivoli said.“It's a story about love, perseverance and the belief that anything is possible. Through my paintings, I want people to experience the emotion behind those unforgettable moments.”The publication of the book is accompanied by The Fine Art of Rocky [Signed Limited Edition], a deluxe, slipcased edition signed by artist and author John Rivoli, limited to 300 individually-numbered copies. The signed limited edition is housed in a bespoke slipcase, bound in Svepa leatherette, with a tipped-on image, and type debossed in gold foil. The enclosed book features an exclusive cover created especially for this edition, quarter-bound in cloth and with gold foil detailing. The set is completed by a quarterbound portfolio containing four 16-by-20-inch prints by John Rivoli.John Rivoli is available for interviews, and original artwork, book imagery and photography are available on request. Rivoli's career spans more than three decades, with artistic contributions to internationally recognized entertainment properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC Comics and Looney Tunes.Through his fine art company, Icons in Art, collectors can explore opportunities to acquire original paintings by Rivoli, including works featured in The Fine Art of ROCKY Information about the original artwork and collector inquiries is available at .As ROCKY celebrates 50 years, John's work, and the story behind every painting, continues to inspire art lovers and film fans around the world. THE FINE ART OF ROCKY is available through all major and independent booksellers now.About John RivoliJohn Rivoli is an American fine artist and an official MGM/Amazon“Rocky” artist known for his work celebrating iconic moments in entertainment history. His company, Icons in Art, presents his original paintings and provides opportunities for collectors to acquire fine art inspired by cinema and popular culture.About Insight EditionsInsight Editions pushes the boundaries of creativity, design, and production with award-winning books and collectibles. From collaborations with innovators like James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro to partnerships with global brands including Warner Bros. and Disney, Insight Editions creates stories and experiences for fans, readers, and seekers of all ages that transcend the page. The dynamic catalog ranges from pop culture to photography to cooking to nature conservation. Learn more at insighteditions.###

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From Eight-Year-Old Fan to Official ROCKY Artist: John Rivoli's Paintings Collected in New Book with Fwd by Sly Stallone News Provided By Insight Editions November 23, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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