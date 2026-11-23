Richard Gerver discusses curiosity, school transformation and leadership on Tomorrow, Today.

Richard Gerver discusses reviving a struggling school, why education still follows an industrial model and how AI can push students to ask better questions.

- Richard GerverSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Richard Gerver, the author, speaker and former headteacher of Grange Primary School in Long Eaton, England. The conversation covers how Gerver came to teaching, how he led a struggling school's turnaround and why he believes curiosity should sit at the center of education and leadership.Gerver says in the episode that a drama teacher who encouraged him onto the stage in a school play at about age 9 showed him the difference one educator can make. He describes a brief spell as an actor with a small London theater company before returning to college, where helping out in a primary classroom led him to train as a teacher in the early 1990s.Topics covered in the episode include:- How he became headteacher of Grange Primary School at about 31, when the school was struggling, and why he started by asking staff and parents questions instead of imposing a new system- Treating teachers and parents as co-designers, including handing a skeptical teacher the lead on a student-run retail business- A student-run television and radio station that connected classroom subjects such as science to possible careers- Why he argues that mass education is still built on an industrial model of efficiency and routine tasks- Education as helping children dream and then building a "ladder" that turns those dreams into aspirations- His mentorship by the late Sir Ken Robinson, including candid feedback on the first draft of his first book- Artificial intelligence (AI) in schools, and why he would teach students to question and challenge what AI producesGerver says that within about 18 months the school's academic outcomes had doubled and its work was presented at a UNESCO education event in Lisbon, which led to work with the UK government on education policy. He credits the change to reconnecting staff and families with the purpose of the school.His forthcoming fifth book focuses on curiosity. He argues that children under 5 learn constantly because they are not afraid of failure or uncertainty, and that schools and workplaces should help people keep that habit. "We need to put curiosity at the absolute heart of education right the way through the journey," Gerver said. Asked for the single most important change a school could make with no extra funding, he said it should define explicitly what it wants its children to be like as people when they leave.The conversation also turned to the skills people will need in the years ahead. "A lot of people ask me what skills are needed in the future or what education they should pursue. All I say is pursue intelligence with innocence," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=ExVrSaUvHjkAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Richard GerverRichard Gerver is a British author, speaker and adviser on education, leadership and change. As headteacher of Grange Primary School, he led the turnaround of a school that had been in decline, and in 2005 he was named School Head Teacher of the Year at the UK's National Teaching Awards. His books include "Creating Tomorrow's Schools Today," "Change," "Simple Thinking" and "Education: A Manifesto for Change."About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Richard Gerver x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Former Headteacher Richard Gerver Says Curiosity Belongs at the Heart of Education on Tomorrow, Today News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 23, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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